Woman dies after crane collapse at Waugh Thistleton site

A woman has died in Bow, east London, after a crane building a modular scheme by Waugh Thistleton Architects collapsed onto terraced houses

The 20m crane fell across the site it has been working on and crashed into two neighbouring houses. Firefighters used specialist equipment to undertake a search and rescue, and trapped residents were evacuated.

One woman was found dead on the first floor of one of the houses, while two people were taken to hospital with head injuries. Another two people were treated at the scene.

Crane behind my building just collapsed in Bow, London. At least one man crushed, crane went through 2 house. pic.twitter.com/pOBF4LcZmc — Bridget Teirney (@bteirney) July 8, 2020

The crane is believed to have been used for lifting in cross-laminated timber modules created in Swan Housing’s factory.

The Watts Grove development, which started on site last year, is due to contain 65 affordable homes over six storeys for Swan Housing. The developer for the scheme is NU Living, a subsidiary of the Swan Housing.

Waugh Thistleton said it was currently unable to comment on the crane collapse.

A spokesperson for Swan said the housing association was ‘deeply saddened’ by the incident and said its ‘thoughts are with those affected and their families at this difficult time’.

It added: ‘We would like to thank the emergency services for their swift and dedicated response and those who are supporting residents who have had to leave their homes as a safety precaution. Our staff are on site to provide support to the emergency response and the investigation.’

Unite the Union called for an ‘urgent, full and complete investigation into the circumstances that led to this accident’, adding that the preliminary findings ‘must be released in weeks’.