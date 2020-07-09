Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

Woman dies after crane collapse at Waugh Thistleton site

9 July, 2020 By

Ecawc30xgaaaih9

Pictures of the collpased crane

Source:London Fire Brigade

1/6

Hide caption

  • Ecawc30xgaaaih9

    Pictures of the collpased crane

    Source:London Fire Brigade

  • Crane bow

    Picture of felled crane

    Source:@o_k_magnus via Twitter

  • Waugh thistleton watts grove gale street view modular clt construction 3 2 ms0n0ec.jpg.1200x800 q90

    Street view of scheme under construction

    Source:Waugh Thistleton Architects

  • Waugh thistleton watts grove boulevard view modular clt construction 3 2.jpg.1200x800 q90

    Boulevard view of scheme under construction

    Source:Waugh Thistleton Architects

  • Waugh thistleton watts grove clt modular construction diagram 2.jpg.675x675 q90

    Modular construction diagram

    Source:Waugh Thistleton Architects

  • Waugh thistleton watts grove clt modular construction 1.jpg.675x675 q90

    Image showing modular construction of scheme

    Source:Waugh Thistleton Architects

  • 1 Comment

A woman has died in Bow, east London, after a crane building a modular scheme by Waugh Thistleton Architects collapsed onto terraced houses

The 20m crane fell across the site it has been working on and crashed into two neighbouring houses. Firefighters used specialist equipment to undertake a search and rescue, and trapped residents were evacuated. 

One woman was found dead on the first floor of one of the houses, while two people were taken to hospital with head injuries. Another two people were treated at the scene.

The crane is believed to have been used for lifting in cross-laminated timber modules created in Swan Housing’s factory.

The Watts Grove development, which started on site last year, is due to contain 65 affordable homes over six storeys for Swan Housing. The developer for the scheme is NU Living, a subsidiary of the Swan Housing.

Waugh Thistleton said it was currently unable to comment on the crane collapse.

A spokesperson for Swan said the housing association was ‘deeply saddened’ by the incident and said its ‘thoughts are with those affected and their families at this difficult time’. 

It added: ‘We would like to thank the emergency services for their swift and dedicated response and those who are supporting residents who have had to leave their homes as a safety precaution. Our staff are on site to provide support to the emergency response and the investigation.’

Unite the Union called for an ‘urgent, full and complete investigation into the circumstances that led to this accident’, adding that the preliminary findings ‘must be released in weeks’.

Tags

View comment (1)
  • 1 Comment

You might also like...

Readers' comments (1)

  • Robert Wakeham9 July, 2020 9:07 am

    There's another video on national media clearly showing that the crane tower had separated from the ground at the base, but not showing why.

    Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Discover architecture career opportunities. Search and apply online for your dream job.
Find out more