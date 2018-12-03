WOHA wins World Building of the Year for Singapore ‘club sandwich’

Singapore practice WOHA Architects has won the won the World Architecture Festival (WAF) Building of the Year 2018 for a mixed-use development in its native country

WOHA’s Kampung Admiralty scheme scooped the prestigious prize after impressing judges with its ‘club sandwich’ layering approach and focus on sustainability.

The winners of 32 categories awarded during the first two days of last week’s WAF in Amsterdam battled it out on the final day for the big prizes – World Building of the Year and Future Project of the Year.

A jury consisting of Tsinghua University’s School of Architecture founder Li Xiadong; MVRDV founder Nathalie de Vries; Cooper Grana Nicolini Arquitectos founder Frederick Cooper Llosa; and Univeristy of Johannesburg Graduate School of Architecture head Lesley Lokko chose WOHA’s Kampung Admiralty for the main award.

‘The judges admired the project for the way in which it dealt with the universal condition of longevity and health treatments, social housing provision and commercial space, which enabled substantial public realm benefits,’ said World Architecture Festival programme director Paul Finch.

‘This hybrid building also incorporates a huge amount of greenery – more than 100 per cent of its footprint – in a series of layered levels which have generated welcome biodiversity.

The winner has lessons for cities and countries around the world

‘This is a project that does something necessary in an intelligent fashion from the way it connects to transport to its natural ventilation strategy, all benefiting from a decision to layer a series of buildings rather than separating them into tall blocks. The jury felt this was a project with potential lessons for cities and countries around the world.’

With a site measuring under 1ha, and a height limit of 45m, the scheme fits in a range of commercial, residential and health spaces amid amenities and community services, topped by extensive green terraces.



The Future Project of the Year winner was Medellin River Parks / Botanical Park Masterplan, in Medellin, Colombia, by Sebastian Monsalve + Juan David Hoyos.

World Architecture Festival, Future Project of the Year 2018 winner Medellin River Parks / Botanical Park Master Plan, Medellin, Colombia by Sebastien Monsalve + Juan David Hoyos Source: Alejandro Arango World Architecture Festival Future Project of the Year 2018 winner Medellin River Parks / Botanical Park Master Plan, Medellin, Colombia by Sebastien Monsalve + Juan David Hoyos

Small Project of the Year was awarded to Camilo Moraes for Piedras Bayas Beachcamp in the Atacama Desert, Chile. A full list of winners can be seen here.