WilkinsonEyre’s Iceland biodome cluster wins planning

12 July, 2019 By Abbie Aldous

WilkinsonEyre's biodome project in Iceland

WilkinsonEyre has won permission to build a biodome complex in Iceland – the world’s first to be powered by geo-climate technology

The Aldin biodomes, in the Reykjavik region, feature a main nature dome with a multifunctional space and information area as well as a tropical dome showcasing a variety of exotic plants.

The biodome cluster will also include the farm lab, an educational space focusing on local food production.

A scaled-down version of the original biodome designs was approved in December 2017 after local residents criticised the height of the project.

The scheme was also moved further away from the more central Laugardalur neighbourhood.

The biodomes are being developed by the Icelandic company Spor í sandinn. Its founder and chief executive Hjördís Sigurðardóttir, In an interview with Icelandic television channel RÚV, described the biodomes as ‘expensive structures’, but would not give a figure.

The biodomes will emphasise sustainability and will be heated using the region’s abundant geothermal energy, key to the vision of the biodome complex being ‘a showcase for the Iceland of tomorrow’.

Sigurðardóttir intends the biodome to be designed, constructed and operated in line with the most ambitious sustainability standards in the world.

Through this use of sustainable energy, the Aldin project is intended to be the world’s first carbon-neutral biodome.

WilkinsonEyre has previously designed two of the largest climate-controlled conservatories in the world at Singapore’s 54ha Gardens by the Bay project, which opened in 2012.

