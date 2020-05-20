WilkinsonEyre wins go-ahead for Old Oak Common HS2 ‘super-hub’

WilkinsonEyre and engineer WSP have won approval for the new Old Oak Common station in west London, which is being billed as the ‘best-connected rail station’ in the country

Backed by High Speed 2 (HS2), the application was waved through by the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation last night (19 May).

Once up and running in 2026, it is estimated 250,000 people will pass through the 14-platform ‘super-hub’ every day.

The station, understood to be the largest new railway station ever built in the UK, will provide a direct interchange with the Elizabeth Line (Crossrail), taking passengers to Heathrow and Central London, and trains to Wales and the West of England.

It is also intended to be a gateway into Old Oak and Park Royal, one of the largest regeneration sites in the UK, which is being led by the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC). In December it was announced that the £1 billion scheme was to be significantly revised after the corporation lost a long-fought planning battle over a key 22ha plot of land owned by car dealership Cargiant. The site will not now feature in the regeneration plans.

The new station will feature six subterranean high-speed platforms for HS2 and Crossrail, which will be connected to the adjoining eight conventional station at ground level.

A concourse will link both halves of the station, unified by a vast roof featuring ’interlocking curved arch forms’, which ’reduce the need for columns to support the roof and provide clear sight lines, allowing views across the station to help visitors orientate themselves’.

To the west of the station above the HS2 platforms will be a new public park to welcome visitors to Old Oak Common and provide a new focal point for the district’s growing community.

The submission also includes an application to lower and widen Old Oak Common Lane, which will improve access to the station for buses and pedestrians.

Matthew Botelle, HS2’s stations director, said: ’The planning approval for the Old Oak Common super-hub station is an important milestone in the delivery of Britain’s new world-class low carbon railway. Building a new railway station for the UK on this scale and size will be an incredible achievement for British engineering.

’HS2 is set to be a catalyst to transform this area of West London, making it one of the best-connected development sites in the UK. We will continue to work with OPDC and other local partners to ensure that this opportunity is maximised.’

The proposal plan took the form of a Schedule 17 submission covering the details of design and construction - the HS2 Act having already granted deemed planning permission for Phase 1 of the railway.

The submission follows consultations with the local community and wider general public last year.

The approval for the HS2 station at Old Oak Common comes a month after Grimshaw won approval for the seven-platform HS2 station at Curzon Street, central Birmingham. Curzon Street was the first station for the controversial £106 billion rail project to receive planning permission.