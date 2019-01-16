WilkinsonEyre wins go-ahead for £50m Lord’s cricket ground stands

WilkinsonEyre has won approval for its proposed redevelopment of the Compton and Edrich Stands at Lord’s cricket ground

The practice’s plans, which were approved last night (15 January) by Westminster City Council, include demolishing and replacing the existing stands at either side of Future Systems’ Stirling Prize-winning 1999 Media Centre at Lord’s.

The £50 million redevelopment, drawn up on behalf of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), will provide an extra 2,500 seats in three-tiered stands linked by a walkway behind the Media Centre and overlooking the Nursery Ground.

Accommodating 11,500 spectators in total, WilkinsonEyre’s scheme forms the second phase of the ground’s updated masterplan and will increase the ground’s capacity to 31,000.

According to the club, the project features a ‘rapid-build design sequence’ which has been developed to minimise the interruption to matches.

The project will also include relocating floodlights and providing new hospitality facilities along with retail and food and drink facilities and hard and soft landscaping.

A ‘delighted’ MCC chief executive and secretary Guy Lavender said: ‘We are excited to be commencing another transformational development at Lord’s, and by raising the capacity to 31,000 we will be able to welcome more spectators to enjoy matches at the largest cricket ground in the country, here at the home of cricket.

‘The redevelopment will be an outstanding addition delivering world-class facilities, ensuring that Lord’s remains the finest ground in the world to watch, and play cricket.’

The proposals will now go to MCC members at an annual general meeting in May, with work scheduled to start on 24 August after the ground hosts this summer’s Ashes test match against Australia.

The stands are expected to be ready for initial use during the 2020 season with the full fit-out scheduled to be complete in summer of 2021.