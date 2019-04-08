Unsupported browser

WilkinsonEyre wins £60m Wembley college contest

8 April, 2019 By Merlin Fulcher

WilkinsonEyre competition-winning proposal for a new £60m branch of the College of North West London in Wembley

  • Comment

WilkinsonEyre has been selected from an impressive shortlist of firms to win the competition for a new £60 million block for the College of North West London (CNWL) in Wembley

The Stirling Prize-winning practice was chosen ahead of rival bids by Jestico + Whiles, Sheppard Robson, Stanton Williams, and Schmidt Hammer Lassen which completed a £70 million base for the further education organisation’s sister body, the City of Westminster College, eight years ago.

The 19,000m² project on Olympic Way, close to Wembley Stadium, will provide learning facilities for digital creative arts, engineering and construction, languages, care work, and sports.

WilkinsonEyre’s winning scheme for CNWL’s parent organisation United Colleges Group features a full-height atrium providing ‘highly-visible’ vertical circulation between the key facilities arranged in layers.

A double-height entrance foyer with café and engineering workshops will overlook Olympic Way while a new student services concourse and landscaped garden will be located on a raised podium above, accessed by escalators.

The scheme will re-use the concrete structure of an existing 1980s office building already on the site and will feature a sports hall and outdoor gym on the roof.

Keith Cowell, United Colleges Group chief executive said: ‘We are delighted at the prospect of working with WilkinsonEyre on this exciting project, which will provide a high-quality learning environment for the College of North London’s students.’

Tags

Comment
