WilkinsonEyre unveils plans for new stands at Lord’s cricket ground

Simon Aldous’s take on the big architectural stories of the week: Foster suspends role in Saudi megacity • Pay survey: women do same work for less money • Stockholm ditches schemes by UK architects • Southend ditches Hawkins\Brown museum
The latest AJ focuses on money with the results of the latest salary survey showing architects’ pay has stagnated and women are still paid less than men for doing the same work. There are building studies of Heatherwick Studios’ Coal Drops Yard retail project in King’s Cross, MICA Architects’ Centre Point redevelopment in central London and Foster + Partners’ Principal Tower luxury housing scheme PLUS the RIBA ...