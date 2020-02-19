WilkinsonEyre submits plans for Old Oak Common HS2 ‘super-hub’

WilkinsonEyre and engineer WSP have submitted plans for Old Oak Common station in west London, billing it the ‘best-connected rail station’ in the country

The application will now be considered by the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation, with a decision expected this summer.

Once up and -running in 2026, it is estimated 250,000 people will pass through the ‘super-hub’ every day.

The station will provide a direct interchange with the Elizabeth Line (Crossrail), taking passengers to Heathrow and Central London, and trains to Wales and the West of England.

It is also intended to be a gateway into Old Oak and Park Royal, one of the largest regeneration sites in the UK, which is being led by the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation.

Six high-speed platforms will be situated underground with an integrated connection to the adjoining conventional station at ground level via an overbridge.

A concourse will link both halves of the station, unified by a vast roof inspired by the site’s industrial heritage.

To the west of the station above the HS2 platforms will be a new public park to welcome visitors to Old Oak Common and provide a new focal point for the district’s growing community.

The submission also includes an application to lower and widen Old Oak Common Lane, which will improve access to the station for buses and pedestrians.

WilkinsonEyre project director Bosco Lam said: ‘The station unifies the various connecting railways under a single roof, a series of interlocking arched vaults which breaks down the volume to a more human scale and celebrate the structural engineering as a fundamental part of the architecture.’

He added that the design involves clear sightlines ‘that promote intuitive wayfinding for users’ and allow natural light into the building.

The plan takes the form of a Schedule 17 submission, which covers the details of design and construction. This is because the HS2 Act has already granted deemed planning permission for Phase 1 of the railway.

The submission follows consultations with the local community and wider general public last year.

WilkinsonEyre unveiled visualisations for the station in February last year.