WilkinsonEyre and Grant Associates reveal latest Singapore showstopper

WilkinsonEyre and landscape architects Grant Associates are teaming up again in Singapore – this time on plans to reinvent the islands of Sentosa and Pulau Brani as a huge leisure destination

The practices previously collaborated on the Gardens by the Bay tropical garden in Singapore in 2012.

Their latest scheme, being developed for the Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC), will be set within a biodiverse tropical landscape.

The conceptual Sentosa-Brani masterplan, which will be rolled out in phases over the next 20 or 30 years, proposes creating five distinct zones – Vibrant Cluster, Island Heart, Waterfront, Ridgeline, and Beachfront – on the redeveloped islands.

New leisure attractions will be set against the natural backdrop of forested ridges and coral reefs. The scheme also includes new public realm, improved transport connections both to and within the islands, night-time entertainment offerings, rejuvenated beaches and expanded nature and heritage trails.

The plan forms part of a wider government-backed scheme to revamp Singapore’s Greater Southern Waterfront, which is being made possible by the proposed relocation of Singapore’s ports in 2027.

WilkinsonEyre director Paul Baker said the practice was delighted to be working again with Grant Associates on the ‘exciting and ambitious proposals’.

Show Fullscreen Collage part a1 nature and heritage trails and attractions

Grant Associates founder and director Andrew Grant said the masterplan represented a ‘bold future vision for Singapore as a major international leisure and attraction destination’.

He added: ‘This has been designed to protect and enhance the biodiversity of these islands while creating distinctive settings for the existing and proposed developments.

‘The plan represents the input of many consultants working alongside the SDC client team to imagine a future identity for the Sentosa-Brani environment where fun, play and nature come together to create a unique new place for global travellers and Singaporeans.’

The project team also includes Singaporean architecture practice Architecture 61, as well as Arup, environmental design consultant Atelier Ten, ecological consultancy Biodiversity by Design, leisure consultancy Team Leisure, Singapore-based lighting consultant Nipek, property consultancy Knight Frank, consultant Arcadis, environmentally sustainable design consultant Web Earth and interior designer MET Studio.

Sentosa Brani Masterplan Flythrough from Grant Associates on Vimeo.