Why aren’t there more architects on TV?

The annual RIBA Stirling Prize coverage (8 October) remains one of the few occasions architects get to appear on television. So why is the profession largely absent from the small screen? Richard Waite reports

The past decade has seen an explosion in the number of TV programmes about design, from the ubiquitous house makeover shows to the bigger bucks high-drama of Grand Designs and its formulaic copycats. At one point Channel 4 alone had 12 different property shows. Yet only a handful of qualified architects ever appear on television – often, it seems, as scapegoats when things go wrong or over budget.

A comparison with vets and the life or death work they do may not be entirely fair but it is telling. While there are 22,000 qualified veterinary surgeons registered in the UK – half the number of architects on the ARB register – there are at least three current TV series with the word ‘vet’ in the title and none with ‘architect’.

Outside of interior design and house-related programmes, it is rare the profession is invited to be commentators on big issue programmes such as Newsnight and Question Time. Indeed the ever-popular Grand Designs, which has pulled in audiences of 4.5 million, is hosted by Kevin McCloud, a lighting designer and developer, not a qualified architect as many believe.

So, what is TV’s problem with architects and, equally, what is the profession’s problem with TV? We ask seven qualified architects, who have all appeared on the box, to shine a light on this difficult relationship.

Piers Taylor

Founder of Invisible Studio. Has appeared on: The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes; The House That 100k Built; Mastermind; Celebrity Eggheads

Why do architects appear on TV so rarely?

Partly down to the huge cultural divide between architects and the rest of the world; we’ve marooned ourselves on an absurd little island of aesthetic supremacism dressed up as phony ethics where we can convince ourselves that what we do is important. Also, historically, the UK is a nation of cultural philistines, where to care about the built environment is elitist. We’re not invited on (interesting and topical) TV programmes because ultimately the UK cares little for architecture.

What impression does the public have of architects from what it sees on TV? That we’re pretentious and idiotic preening dandies, removed from real life and that we have a parallel value system and language that means nothing to them.



Is there an architectural snobbishness that puts architects off being on the television?

Yes, and righty so. I prostituted myself shamelessly for the filthy lucre, and while all my experience of TV was unutterably awful and humiliating, it was moderately less bad than working on back extensions or working for clients with dubious ethics and ambitions. To put this in context: I once calculated that we lost £65,000 on a project like Westonbirt, which won a RIBA National Award and was shortlisted for the Stephen Lawrence. Something had to pay for that because, for the most part, architecture doesn’t pay. So, I’ve made decisions at times to fund practice in other ways, and I separate TV from architecture. The work I’ve done on TV isn’t architecture; it’s absurd primetime drivel. This allowed the practice to do architecture and not back extensions, private schools or commercial developments.

In what way could more exposure on TV help the profession and wider industry?

I’ve pitched numerous ‘architectural’ ideas to the BBC to do with urbanism, sustainability, housing and many other things. They’re just not interested in anything beyond lowbrow sensationalist rubbish concerning ‘property’ and, frankly, I’ve given up trying to do anything interesting on TV. Looking around at the state of the UK at the moment as we enter a new dark ages after several hundred years of enlightenment, maybe this isn’t surprising. I’m not sure the UK is remotely interested in anything that could be considered architecture. As a culture, maybe the UK is best left to its Love Island and Snog, Marry, Avoid.

George Clarke

Director of George Clarke + Partners and a founder of TV production company Amazing Productions. Has appeared on: Restoration Man; George Clarke’s Council House Scandal; George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces; Ugly House to Lovely House; Old House, New Home

What impression does the public have of architects from what it sees on TV?

Generally, I think, a vast majority of the public consider architects to be aloof, pretentious, costing a lot in fees and pushing up the price of a project. If I’m honest, architects talk in a language the public doesn’t understand. When architects say ‘juxtaposition’ nobody knows what that means.

To be on television you have to be entertaining. All TV programmes have a narrative and I’m not sure how good some architects are at storytelling. Often when I’m interviewing other architects I have to say: ‘Stop. Can you just say this in more simple terms? Spell it out A,B,C.’

Is there an architectural snobbishness that puts architects off being on the television?

The architectural profession looks down on television. What is covered is not regarded as ‘real design’. I remember when I first appeared on television, one of my former tutors said: ‘What a shame. He would have made a really good architect.’ Actually, perhaps there is a lack of mutual respect. Maybe they aren’t industries that are matched.

Gabrielle Omar

Director of Spot This Space and founder of Tea with an Architect Has appeared on The Apprentice

What impression does the public have of architects from what it sees on TV? I remember when I was on The Apprentice and before the show had even started I read articles about me saying ‘what do architects know about business?’ In fact one of the other candidates when referring to me on the show in episode 1 stated: ‘She’s an architect, all she knows is how to draw houses.’ So from the outset I had to combat everyone’s perception of not just me but my profession in the world of business. I had to prove there was more to us that just ‘drawing houses’.

Is there an architectural snobbishness that puts architects off being on the television?

It isn’t a snobbery. I just think it doesn’t even cross the minds of most. Bear in mind we are a profession who take our work home. We get so completely entwined with our designs and the need for perfection that we can sometimes work ridiculous hours to please our clients. Sometimes the only free time you get is to go grab a bite to eat in order to energise for the next stage.

Satwinder Samra

Director of collaborative practice at the University of Sheffield. Onscreen designer for CBBC’s The Dengineers

What impression does the public have of architects from what it sees on TV? The public are fascinated by the built environment. Television offers an opportunity to further connect with this audience. Architects can come across as creative, visionary problem-solvers. Making the most of difficult sites and limited budgets can play out really well. Television is a great medium for conveying transformation.

Sometimes the more negative aspects can be magnified: architects not listening and understanding the client’s position, being too serious and sometimes being unrealistic about budgets. However, the responsibility to change this rests with us as a profession.

TV is an easy way to convey complex and intricate processes in a succinct and direct manner. There is always a human story and that’s often what people remember. Working on CBBC’s The Dengineers, I have become more adept at using the right words and simpler language.

Is there an architectural snobbishness that puts architects off being on the television? Yes, I think there is an intellectual snobbery in the profession. Architects often put themselves on a higher intellectual plane. Going on TV might undermine this self-image they have of themselves. I also sense that some are worried about what their fellow architects might think.

Harriet Harriss

Dean of Pratt Institute School of Architecture. Has appeared on BBC Breakfast TV

What impression does the public have of architects from what it sees on TV? There’s a seismic contradiction between how the public perceive architects on TV and how the profession would like to be portrayed.

Firstly, some of the most popular architecture shows – such as Restoration and Grand Designs – are hosted by non-architects, which does little to suggest the expertise of a real architect is essential or valuable. This explains why you won’t see so many of us on the couch on Newsnight.

Secondly, the media continue to blame architects for some of the more problematic designs that emerged during the post-war housing boom, rather than the economic policies that failed to resource quality construction in the first place.

In what way could more exposure on TV help the profession and wider industry? We seriously need to see more architects on TV in order to persuade the public of the transformative power of good design. Architecture at its best can support wellbeing and community cohesion, can integrate and sustain the natural environment and enrich our lives on a daily basis.

Kunle Barker

Managing director of Illustrious Homes. Has appeared on: Love Your Home & Garden; Renovate Don’t Relocate

Why do architects appear on TV so rarely? Because the full depth of architectural services is not appreciated by many outside the industry, architects are only normally asked to comment on the aesthetics of buildings and so their input is by extension seen as ephemeral. When more in-depth analysis or insight is needed on our buildings, homes and public spaces, commissioning editors tend to turn to surveyors, planners, even politicians, which in my opinion is a mistake because it is really only the architect that truly affects the construction process from start to finish. There are good examples of architects on TV: George Clarke’s Council House Scandal is a great show and demonstrates both the scope and wider benefit of good architecture. However, this show is driven by Clarke’s personality, which is perhaps more relatable than that of other architects – a lesson to learn perhaps for architects fostering wider ambitions. The quality of architecture is the greatest single influence on the success of any project, and this needs to be portrayed more on television.

What impression does the public have of architects from what it sees on TV? TV’s representation of architects is very one dimensional, focusing almost entirely on the design aspect of the role. Rarely is the full scope of the architectural function explored in any depth. This is a shame. It acts to enforce the belief (wrongly) held by the general public that architects are only concerned with how things look, and architecture is simply about producing pretty pictures to serve the egos of both client and architect. Many programmes seem content to perpetuate this stereotype of architects, doing the industry a huge disservice. Architecture is about so much more, and as an industry there is a frustration in the way architects are portrayed.

Kunle Barker (pictured right) with Alan Titchmarch and team on Love Your Home & Garden

Katy Marks

Director of Citizens Design Bureau. Has appeared on 100k House: Tricks of the Trade

Why do architects appear on TV so rarely? We are seen as very expensive artists rather than experts. Architects, therefore, appear on cultural programmes rather than factual or current affairs programmes. There isn’t the same level of professional trust and respect.

What impression does the public have of architects from what it sees on TV? We’re portrayed as flamboyant divas, darling. We talk about light and shadow, ‘concepts’ and sightlines. We spend our clients’ money on crazy, uncompromising ideas which may look great but are always prohibitively expensive. This impression fuels the idea that ‘normal’ people wouldn’t consult an architect partly because we’re too expensive but also because we’re impractical and more interested in expressing our own artistic ambition than responding to a client’s needs.

Is there an architectural snobbishness that puts architects off being on the television? Architects can definitely be snobbish but it goes both ways. Architects are right to be sceptical of the motives and methods of many TV shows, which are geared to maximising drama and jeopardy, soundbites and Instagram moments at the expense of portraying the reality of how architects work and the value they can bring.

In the TV programme I did, the poor guy whose house I was designing was tying himself in knots, trying to get the layout right. The programme format didn’t allow regular communication with me … designed so that I could arrive and shake my head and give viewers the ‘How could it all go so wrong?!’ moment. I had to persuade producers to let me help him change things (brought in a carpenter friend of mine) and put it right before a tight deadline and, behind the scenes, the TV company also helped a lot to pull it together so the client did end up happy- if slightly bewildered. Good TV… but of course fairly unrealistic portrayal of the profession.

These sort of home makeover projects have also been the cue for lots of phone calls to my office from potential clients trying to appoint me to design private houses with big ideas for totally unrealistic, tiny budgets. The programmes are also shown on repeat all over the world without my knowledge so sudden flurries of interest and being occasionally spotted in the street are a bizarre side effect.

In what way could more exposure on TV help the profession and wider industry? The type of exposure is important. At the moment, a lot of it is reality TV stuff, some of which can be really good, interesting and inspiring, but there’s huge potential for something much more powerful. Our civic environment and built city and townscapes need an equivalent exploration, celebration and championing that programmes like Planet Earth or Blue Planet do for the environment. Architects could and should be at the forefront of those public conversations.