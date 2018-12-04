Unsupported browser

Who’s won what at the AJ Architecture Awards 2018

4 December, 2018 By

Storey’s Field Centre & Eddington Nursery by MUMA

DESIGN OF THE YEAR AND COMMUNITY & FAITH WINNER: Storey’s Field Centre & Eddington Nursery by MUMA

Source: Alan Williams

  • Storey’s Field Centre & Eddington Nursery by MUMA

    DESIGN OF THE YEAR AND COMMUNITY & FAITH WINNER: Storey’s Field Centre & Eddington Nursery by MUMA

    Source: Alan Williams

  • Kings Crescent Estate Phases 1 & 2 by Karakusevic Carson Architects and Henley Halebrown

    EDITOR'S CHOICE & HOUSING PROJECT OF THE YEAR (ABOVE £10M) WINNER: Kings Crescent Estate Phases 1 & 2 by Karakusevic Carson Architects and Henley Halebrown

    Source: Jim Stephenson

  • Barmulloch Residents Centre by Collective Architecture

    ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR & PUBLIC BUILDING OF THE YEAR WINNER: Barmulloch Residents Centre by Collective Architecture

    Source: Andrew Lee

  • Cultural Project of the Year Liverpool’s Royal Court Phase 3 by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

    CULTURAL PROJECT OF THE YEAR: Liverpool’s Royal Court Phase 3 by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

  • Health & Wellbeing Project of the Year Maggie’s Oldham by dRMM

    HEALTH & WELLBEING PROJECT OF THE YEAR: Maggie’s Oldham by dRMM

    Source: Jasmin Sohi

  • Heritage Project of the Year The Borders Distillery by Gray Macpherson Architects

    HERITAGE PROJECT OF THE YEAR: The Borders Distillery by Gray Macpherson Architects

  • Higher Education Project of the Year Royal Academy of Music: Theatre and New Recital Hall by Ian Ritchie Architects

    HIGHER EDUCATION PROJECT OF THE YEAR: Royal Academy of Music: Theatre and New Recital Hall by Ian Ritchie Architects

    Source: Adam Scott

  • House of the Year Lochside House by Haysom Ward Miller

    HOUSE OF THE YEAR: Lochside House by Haysom Ward Miller

  • Housing Project of the Year (up to £10 million) St John’s Almshouses by KKE Architects

    HOUSING PROJECT OF THE YEAR (UP TO £10M): St John’s Almshouses by KKE Architects

    Source: Nick Caville

  • Infrastructure Project of the Year Ordsall Chord by BDP

    INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT OF THE YEAR: Ordsall Chord by BDP

  • Landscape Project of the Year Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park by Ares Landscape Architects

    LANDSCAPE PROJECT OF THE YEAR: Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park by Ares Landscape Architects

  • LEISURE PROJECT OF THE YEAR: sportscotland National Centre Inverclyde by Reiach and Hall Architects

    LEISURE PROJECT OF THE YEAR: sportscotland National Centre Inverclyde by Reiach and Hall Architects

  • Masterplan of the Year Croydon Smaller Sites Programme by Brick by Brick

    MASTERPLAN OF THE YEAR: Croydon Smaller Sites Programme by Brick by Brick

  • Mixed-use Project of the Year Television Centre by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

    MIXED-USE PROJECT OF THE YEAR: Television Centre by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

  • Project of the Year (under £250k) Woodland Classrooms, Belvue School by Studio Weave

    PROJECT OF THE YEAR (UNDER £250K): Woodland Classrooms, Belvue School by Studio Weave

    Source: Jim Stephenson

  • Refurb of the Year (up to £20 million) 25 Savile Row by Piercy & Company

    REFURB OF THE YEAR (UP TO £20M): 25 Savile Row by Piercy & Company

    Source: Jack Hobhouse

  • Refurb of the Year (above £20 million) Southbank Centre by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

    REFURB OF THE YEAR (ABOVE £20M): Southbank Centre by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

    Source: Morley von Sternberg

  • School Project of the Year Marlborough Primary School by Dixon Jones

    SCHOOL PROJECT OF THE YEAR: Marlborough Primary School by Dixon Jones

    Source: Paul Riddle

  • Workplace of the Year (up to 20,000sqm) Albert Works by Cartwright Pickard

    WORKPLACE OF THE YEAR (UP TO 20K SQM): Albert Works by Cartwright Pickard

  • Workplace of the Year (above 20,000sqm) Bloomberg European Headquarters, London by Foster + Partners

    WORKPLACE OF THE YEAR (ABOVE 20K SQM): Bloomberg European Headquarters, London by Foster + Partners

Twenty-three AJ Architecture Awards were given out at a special celebration ceremony hosted by actor Sally Phillips

The biggest prize of the night, the Design of the Year, went to MUMA’s Storey’s Field Centre & Eddington Nursery which was described as a ’perfect balance of social and environmental sustainability’.

The scheme, which was shortlisted for this year’s RIBA Stirling Prize, was also named the Community & Faith Project of the Year.


Meanwhile the much-coveted Architect of the Year title was handed to 42-strong Glasgow-based Collective Architecture, whose Barmulloch Residents Centre won the Public Building of the Year category.

Collective, which is run as an employee-owned trust, was hailed for its reputation for ‘forging high-quality and socially conscious architecture’.   

The judges said the practice had ‘demonstrated very successfully what amazing results are to be had with a thoroughgoing, committed and collaborative approach’.

The editor’s choice, as selected by the AJ’s Emily Booth, was given to the Kings Crescent Estate Phases 1 & 2 by Karakusevic Carson Architects and Henley Halebrown.

The 380-home scheme in Clissold Park, Hackney, was praised as an ‘outstanding project on many fronts’ and for setting ‘the bar for estate regeneration’.

Other winners included this year’s RIBA Stirling Prize victor, Foster + Partners’ Bloomberg London, in the workplace of the year (above 20,000m²) category, and Lochside House by Haysom Ward Miller in the house of the year section.

The off-grid home in the West Highlands was also chosen by the RIBA as its House of the Year 2018.

The juries made 146 building visits in their search for the best new architecture in the country, looking at a wide range of projects ranging from community schemes and cultural projects to tall buildings and design in the workplace.

The 59 judges included architects Amin Taha, Roz Barr, Mary Duggan, Biba Dow, Eva Jiřičná, and developer Crispin Kelly.

The AJ Architecture Awards were held at an exclusive gala dinner on 4 December in the Roundhouse, north London. 

Winners in full

