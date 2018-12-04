Who’s won what at the AJ Architecture Awards 2018

Twenty-three AJ Architecture Awards were given out at a special celebration ceremony hosted by actor Sally Phillips

The biggest prize of the night, the Design of the Year, went to MUMA’s Storey’s Field Centre & Eddington Nursery which was described as a ’perfect balance of social and environmental sustainability’.

The scheme, which was shortlisted for this year’s RIBA Stirling Prize, was also named the Community & Faith Project of the Year.



Meanwhile the much-coveted Architect of the Year title was handed to 42-strong Glasgow-based Collective Architecture, whose Barmulloch Residents Centre won the Public Building of the Year category.

Collective, which is run as an employee-owned trust, was hailed for its reputation for ‘forging high-quality and socially conscious architecture’.

The judges said the practice had ‘demonstrated very successfully what amazing results are to be had with a thoroughgoing, committed and collaborative approach’.

The editor’s choice, as selected by the AJ’s Emily Booth, was given to the Kings Crescent Estate Phases 1 & 2 by Karakusevic Carson Architects and Henley Halebrown.

The 380-home scheme in Clissold Park, Hackney, was praised as an ‘outstanding project on many fronts’ and for setting ‘the bar for estate regeneration’.

Other winners included this year’s RIBA Stirling Prize victor, Foster + Partners’ Bloomberg London, in the workplace of the year (above 20,000m²) category, and Lochside House by Haysom Ward Miller in the house of the year section.

The off-grid home in the West Highlands was also chosen by the RIBA as its House of the Year 2018.

The juries made 146 building visits in their search for the best new architecture in the country, looking at a wide range of projects ranging from community schemes and cultural projects to tall buildings and design in the workplace.

The 59 judges included architects Amin Taha, Roz Barr, Mary Duggan, Biba Dow, Eva Jiřičná, and developer Crispin Kelly.

The AJ Architecture Awards were held at an exclusive gala dinner on 4 December in the Roundhouse, north London.

Winners in full