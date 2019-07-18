Who’s favourite to win this year’s RIBA Stirling Prize?

The bookies have got it all wrong, says AJ architecture editor Rob Wilson

Bookmaker William Hill has a very different take on who it thinks will scoop this year’s Best Building in the UK award compared with the AJ’s very own buildings expert.

The turf accountants have plumped for Roger Stirk Harbour + Partners’ Macallan Distillery and Visitor Experience in Craigellachie, Scotland. It is their 7/4 favourite (see full odds below).

If the building, with its undulating grass-covered roof wins, it will be the third time the practice has taken home the prestigious accolade, following its victories with Barajas airport in 2006 and Maggie’s Hammersmith in 2009.

However, the chances of that happening, according to Wilson, are very unlikely (see his appraisal below).

He says: ’The inclusion of the Macallan Distillery on the shortlist is, frankly, a surprise. It’s impressive, but slightly fey and old-school hi-tech in feeling.’

Nor is Wilson is convinced the Cork House, which William Hill has placed second favourite, stands much chance.

So who does Wilson think will take the laurels? Not Feilden Fowles’ ’fine, but no fire-starter’ visitor centre at the Yorkshire sculpture Park, nor Mikhail Riches’ ‘quality’ Goldsmith Street eco-social housing scheme (William Hill’s rank outsider, at 11/1).

No, Wilson has opted for Grimshaw’s ‘hugely impressive’ London Bridge station revamp, a £1 billion mega-project that has already picked up the AJ100 Building of the Year. In his words, the scheme is an ‘exceptionally intelligent rework of a labyrinthine transport interchange’.

Yet in William Hill’s book it’s another outsider, currently being offered at odds of 10/1. The RIBA Stirling Prize is notoriously difficult to call, but at that price, it may be worth a punt.

William Hill’s Stirling Prize odds at 18 July 2019 The Macallan Distillery and Visitor Experience 7/4

Cork House 5/2

Nevill Holt Opera 7/2

The Weston, Yorkshire Sculpture Park 13/2

London Bridge Station 10/1

Goldsmith Street 11/1

The winner of the RIBA Stirling Prize will be announced on Tuesday 8 October 2019 at the Roundhouse in Camden, London.

The Architects’ Journal is the professional media partner for the RIBA Stirling Prize.