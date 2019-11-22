Who will build the most homes? Labour and Lib Dems reveal housing pledges

Labour and the Liberal Democrats have both unveiled plans to fight the housing crisis by building hundreds of thousands of homes if they win the general election next month

Labour’s ‘radical’ new manifesto, which was launched yesterday (21 November), sets out how the party would drastically increase the number of council houses built across the country by committing to deliver 100,000 local authority-backed homes a year by 2024.

Jeremy Corbyn’s party added that housing associations would deliver a further 50,000 ‘genuinely affordable’ homes a year over the same period, under its administration.

It also vowed to introduce a £1 billion ‘Fire Safety Fund’ to retrofit sprinklers and other fire safety measures to all high-rise council and housing association tower blocks. The party’s manifesto also includes a promise to launch new mandatory building standards, which would be ‘inspected and enforced’ by the fire brigade.

Labour also said it would scrap permitted development rights for the conversion of office blocks into homes – the only pledge it shares with the Lib Dems.

The party said all new homes would be built to ‘cutting-edge design and green standards’ and cited RIBA Stirling Prize winner Goldsmith Street as an example of what modern council housing could look like.

But a pledge to make all new homes zero-carbon by 2022 appears to have been watered down, with a proposed new ‘zero-carbon homes standard’ being introduced over an unspecified period.

Meanwhile, the Lib Dems also said they would create at least 100,000 homes for social rent each year – with the total number of houses (private and social) reaching a huge 300,000 a year. They said the ‘large increase in the building of social homes’ would be funded through a £130 billion capital infrastructure budget.

The party has also vowed to bring in tougher environmental standards. The party’s manifesto promises to make all new buildings generate as much renewable energy onsite as they need by 2021. Under a Lib Dem government, the party adds, all new buildings would be Passivhaus by 2025.

The pledge comes as the Conservatives ditched their proposal to build 300,000 homes a year, a target they first adopted in November 2017 but have never managed to meet. Conservative housing minister Robert Jenrick said the party would see the delivery of one million homes by 2025, an average of just 200,000 homes a year.

The Conservative Party is expected to publish its manifesto in the coming days.

