White Arkitekter’s first phase of east London estate regeneration wins go-ahead

White Arkitekter’s proposals for the first phase of a huge estate regeneration project in east London have been granted planning approval

The practice’s designs for Gascoigne Estate West on Abbey Road, submitted in August, were given the green light by Barking and Dagenham Council’s planning committee on 11 November.

The proposals, backed by the council’s own regeneration company Be First, are part of the wider regeneration of the low-rise 1960s housing estate.

The overall scheme, masterplanned by Fraser Brown Mackenna Architects, secured outline consent in 2018 and will replace the 179 existing council homes with 850 homes.

White Arkitekter’s phase includes 96 homes let at London Affordable Rent – a rate set by the mayor of London for households on low incomes – and 79 for private rent.

It features a mix of building types including mid to high-rise blocks and smaller terraced townhouses, connected by public squares, semi-private gardens and private courtyards.

Be First managing director Pat Hayes said: ‘Redeveloping the Gascoigne Estate is a major step in the regeneration of the borough. This decision paves the way for more quality homes local people can afford’.

The approval marks White Arkitekter’s second consented scheme for Be First, following the approval of plans for 526 modular homes on the neighbouring Gascoigne East estate in June.

The practice has been appointed architect of phase 2 of Gascoigne East and is now overall ‘design guardian’ for Gascoigne West.

Phase 1 of the redevelopment is due to start on site in January 2020, with completion expected March 2022.

Courtyard 190625 rs