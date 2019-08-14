White Arkitekter submits major east London estate regeneration scheme

White Arkitekter has put forward detailed plans for 201 homes as part of a huge estate regeneration project in east London
The Scandinavian practice, which has a studio in London, has lodged proposals for the first stage of the Gascoigne Estate West overhaul with the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham.
The overall scheme, masterplanned by Fraser Brown Mackenna Architects, secured outline consent late last year. It will see demolition of the existing estate and construction of 850 homes as well as a small amount of flexible commercial or community space.
White’s designs for stage one, being delivered by the council’s development company Be First Regeneration, include three apartment blocks ranging from three to 13 storeys, and seven three-storey terraced townhouses.
Planning documents say that the 1980s estate suffered from limited children’s play areas, malfunctioning lifts and noisy neighbours.
White Arkitekter plans for Gascoigne West in Barking
More than 40 per cent of the homes in the first stage would be affordable and the development would be improved by green spaces, a children’s play area and a sustainable energy system.
A consultation earlier this summer led to a number of changes to the scheme, including a garden and play area on the roof, more trees on Abbey Road and enhanced detail on building façades.
Be First project manager Mark Stallard said: ‘We’ve listened carefully to what local people had to say about our initial proposals, and have refined them to reflect some of their concerns.
‘We believe that our proposals will provide much needed new homes for local people in an attractive green setting.’
The council is expected to make a decision later this year.
White Arkitekter’s Gascoigne Estate West - site axonometric
Project data
Location Barking
Type of project Residential
Client London Borough of Barking and Dagenham
Architect White Arkitekter
Landscape architect White Arkitekter
Planning consultant Be First
Structural engineer Mason Navarro Pledge
M&E consultant Aecom
Quantity surveyor Faithfull & Gould
CDM adviser John Rowan and Partners
Main contractor Wates
Start on site January 2020
Completion March 2022
Gross internal floor area 17,500m²
Procurement Framework
Annual CO2 emissions 40 per cent saving over Part L
Total build cost £60 million
Readers' comments (1)
Robert Wakeham14 August, 2019 10:51 am
No images of the existing buildings, which are only roughly 35 years old - and no mention of why they apparently need flattening rather than refurbishment with maybe some selective replacement with new build, so in the present age of growing realisation of the need to re-use what we've got, wherever possible, is there an underlying philosophy of 'can't be done' here?
