What key buildings were listed in 2018?

21 December, 2018 By

Central Hall at the University of York in Heslington, York was listed in 2018 at grade II.

Central Hall at the University of York in Heslington, York was listed in 2018 at grade II.

Source:Copyright Historic England

  • Central Hall at the University of York in Heslington, York was listed in 2018 at grade II.

    Central Hall at the University of York in Heslington, York was listed in 2018 at grade II.

    Source:Copyright Historic England

  • Derwent murals next to pool

    York University Campus, Campus West, Derwent College, University Road, Heslington, York. Sculptural relief concrete panels (1965) by Fred Millett. The University of York's Central Hall was listed at Grade II in 2018.

    Source:Copyright Historic England

  • Dp180578

    The Hopkins House, built by Michael and Patty Hopkins has been listed at Grade II* in 2018 by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on the advice of Historic England. This post-war family home and office was built between 1975 and 1976, by the architects for themselves at the outset of their practice

  • Dp195245

    The Hopkins House, built by Michael and Patty Hopkins has been listed at Grade II* in 2018 by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on the advice of Historic England. This post-war family home and office was built between 1975 and 1976, by the architects for themselves at the outset of their practice. Upper floor.

    Source:Copyright Historic England

  • Crystal Palace Subway, Crystal Palace Parade SE19 1LG by EM Barry.

    Crystal Palace Subway, Crystal Palace Parade SE19 1LG by EM Barry.

  • 3. 1458607 cricket pavilion4

    Uppingham School's Cricket Pavilion in Rutland is listed at Grade II.

    Source: Copyright Historic England

  • 20. 1450277 wing test hangars, rolls royce hucknall

    Close up of Dynamometre Control Centre at The Wing Test Hangars at Rolls-Royce, Hucknall, Nottingham, which were listed at Grade II in 2018

    Source: Copyright Historic England.

  • 21. 1446105 cappleside barn, rathmell, north yorkshire close up of truss apex

    Cappleside Barn in Ribblesdale, North Yorkshire, built in 1714.

  • Dp232792

    Cattle Trough and Drinking Fountain, Spaniards Road, Hampstead, London is listed at Grade II in 2018.

    Source:Copyright Historic England

  • Dp221094

    The thatched memorial bus shelter at Osmington in West Dorset is located on the south side of the A353 and is an important landmark in the village. It dates to around the 1940s and was built by Harry and Ethel Parry-Jones in memory of their son, David, a lieutenant in the 1st Battalion of The Rifle Brigade who died at the age of 20 on 3 August 1944 during the Battle of Normandy.

  • Copyright Historic England

    The Old Lifeboat House, Walton Maritime Museum, East Terrace, Walton on the Naze, Essex was listed at Grade II in 2018.

  • Tidal observatory 0012

    Tidal Observatory, Newlyn, Cornwall has been listed at Grade II in 2018. The fishing industry in Newlyn on the south coast of Cornwall expanded in the 1880s, resulting in the construction of a new harbour and two piers. In the early 20th century, the south pier was extended and a tidal observatory was built at its north end. The observatory was one of three constructed at the request of Ordnance Survey to establish Mean Sea Level.

    Source:Copyright Historic England

  • Pendeen church 0015

    The boundary walls surrounding St John the Baptist Church in Pendeen, Cornwall were listed, alongside the church, vicarage and school at Grade II in 2018. The castellated boundary walls surrounding the churchyard and cemetery, described by John Betjeman as ‘like a toy fort’, are an astonishing piece of architecture in this remote setting in west Cornwall.

    Source: Copyright Historic England

  • Dp177831

    The Cock Sign, located at the junction of Sutton High Street and Carshalton, was listed at Grade II in 2018. The sign is within the Sutton Heritage Action Zone.

    Source:Copyright Historic England

Historic England listed more than 950 buildings and sites during 2018. The AJ looks at some of the most noteworthy 

Among the stand out Modernist buildings to gain listed status or have their protection upgraded, are RMJM’s striking Central Hall at the University of York, and the Hopkins House, which Michael and Patty Hopkins built as their home in 1976.

Others include Uppingham School’s Cricket Pavilion in Rutland by architect Walter John Tapper, and a Byzantine-style pedestrian subway in London’s Crystal Palace dating from the 1860s.

Historic England’s chief executive Duncan Wilson said: ‘Historic England ensures that England’s most significant places are protected and 2018 has seen some remarkable ones added to the List. From an old lifeboat house in Essex to a former railway station in Otterington to the Cock sign in Sutton high street, our fascinating history and heritage is celebrated through listing.

‘We encourage people to understand and enjoy the wonderful range of historic places on their own doorsteps and, by listing them, we are protecting them for future generations.’

York’s Central Hall was designed by Andrew Derbyshire and Maurice Lee of RMJM in 1966-1968. The late Derbyshire, who was knighted for his services to architecture in 1986, was the father of RIBA president Ben Derbyshire.

Along with several other RMJM-designed structures on the university’s 1960s campus, Central Hall was given Grade II listing in August. It was described in its listing as a ‘landmark post-war university building’ that is the university’s ‘tour de force; an imaginative and bold design with striking architectural form’.

The 240m² lightweight, High-Tech Hopkins House was built among Victorian Hampstead mansions in Downshire Hill, London, and helped inform the couple’s subsequent work. It was given Grade II* listing status in June after being described as elegant and influential.

The new listings also feature a range of oddities such as two Rolls Royce testing hangars in Nottingham, a thatched memorial bus shelter in Dorset, and a cattle trough in Spaniards Road, Hampstead, London.

Dp221094

Thatched memorial bus shelter at Osmington in west Dorset

The thatched memorial bus shelter at Osmington in west Dorset is on the south side of the A353 and is an important landmark in the village. It dates to around the 1940s and was built by Harry and Ethel Parry-Jones in memory of their son, David, a lieutenant in the 1st Battalion of The Rifle Brigade who died at the age of 20 on 3 August 1944 during the Battle of Normandy.

