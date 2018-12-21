What key buildings were listed in 2018?

Historic England listed more than 950 buildings and sites during 2018. The AJ looks at some of the most noteworthy

Among the stand out Modernist buildings to gain listed status or have their protection upgraded, are RMJM’s striking Central Hall at the University of York, and the Hopkins House, which Michael and Patty Hopkins built as their home in 1976.

Others include Uppingham School’s Cricket Pavilion in Rutland by architect Walter John Tapper, and a Byzantine-style pedestrian subway in London’s Crystal Palace dating from the 1860s.

Historic England’s chief executive Duncan Wilson said: ‘Historic England ensures that England’s most significant places are protected and 2018 has seen some remarkable ones added to the List. From an old lifeboat house in Essex to a former railway station in Otterington to the Cock sign in Sutton high street, our fascinating history and heritage is celebrated through listing.

‘We encourage people to understand and enjoy the wonderful range of historic places on their own doorsteps and, by listing them, we are protecting them for future generations.’

York’s Central Hall was designed by Andrew Derbyshire and Maurice Lee of RMJM in 1966-1968. The late Derbyshire, who was knighted for his services to architecture in 1986, was the father of RIBA president Ben Derbyshire.

Along with several other RMJM-designed structures on the university’s 1960s campus, Central Hall was given Grade II listing in August. It was described in its listing as a ‘landmark post-war university building’ that is the university’s ‘tour de force; an imaginative and bold design with striking architectural form’.

The 240m² lightweight, High-Tech Hopkins House was built among Victorian Hampstead mansions in Downshire Hill, London, and helped inform the couple’s subsequent work. It was given Grade II* listing status in June after being described as elegant and influential.

The new listings also feature a range of oddities such as two Rolls Royce testing hangars in Nottingham, a thatched memorial bus shelter in Dorset, and a cattle trough in Spaniards Road, Hampstead, London.