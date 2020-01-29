WeWork confirms under-fire Bjarke Ingels is no longer chief architect

Bjarke Ingels is no longer employed as chief architect for WeWork, the shared office space giant has revealed amid mounting criticism of the Danish architect
Earlier this month Ingels caused a Twitter storm when he was pictured with far-right Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro after travelling to the country ‘to gather background information’ for a tourism masterplan he is drawing up for an area in north-east Brazil.
Bolsonaro has previously denied climate change exists, said he is pro-torture, said he would rather have a dead son than a gay son, and told a female representative in congress: ‘I’m not going to rape you because you’re very ugly’.
Ingels responded to criticism by saying that ‘creating a list of countries or companies that BIG should shy away from working with seems to be an oversimplification of a complex world’.
The guy whose website is "https://t.co/bAcoa0ycZJ" would now like everyone to see our social cultural milieu as a complex system of subtle distinctions.— Yetsuh Frank (@newyorkgreen) January 28, 2020
Criticism of Jair Bolsonaro meeting is "an oversimplification of a complex world" says Bjarke Ingels https://t.co/o8obKxFrTe
Bjarke Ingels is pure trash. Barf-inducing.— Santosh Rao (@hsotnas) January 28, 2020
But on the same day as Ingels issued this statement WeWork – which has a mission statement to ‘raise the world’s consciousness’ – confirmed to the AJ it no longer employed the superstar architect.
The trendy co-working company declined to give details about why and when Ingels had left, but said it continued to work with BIG ‘on a project basis’.
WeWork was valued at around $20 billion when co-founder Adam Neumann announced Ingel’s hire with a blog post and a black-and-white picture of the duo crouching on a half-built building.
However, the company has since posted a $1.9 billion loss from a $1.8 billion revenue in 2018, and apparent cash flow problems later in 2019 prompted Neumann’s exit and a collapse in the firm’s valuation.
Emergency cost-cutting measures taken in autumn last year involved several redundancies for architects employed by WeWork – especially in the United States, the AJ understands.
BIG did not respond to a request to comment.
Ian Cadell29 January, 2020 2:06 pm
How fortunate he is, for at least he has some chance of getting money out of the failing company.
