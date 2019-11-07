Weston Williamson wins planning for Fenchurch St Station revamp

Weston Williamson + Partners has won planning permission and listed building consent for its competition-winning revamp of Fenchurch Street Station in central London

The practice defeated an undisclosed shortlist to win an invited competition held by railway operator c2c. The Grade II-listed building was designed by George Berkley in 1854 and redeveloped internally during the 1980s.

The project will transform the interior of the historic terminal, which serves stations in east London and Essex. Ground-floor retail units will be reconfigured to create a larger public space while new first-floor shops and restaurants will be delivered around an ‘adaptable break out space’ with views of the surrounding city.

The exterior will, meanwhile, be refurbished and receive a new external lighting scheme. Plans to pedestrianise the area surrounding the station are also under consideration as part of the project.

Weston Williamson associate partner Nick McGough said: ‘We are delighted our ambitious proposals for c2c at Fenchurch Street Station have been well received by the City of London.

‘The station concourse will be flooded with natural light for the first time in over 30 years with views to the city cluster and beyond making a huge difference to the 17 million annual commuter journeys the station provides for as well as providing a new local amenity.’