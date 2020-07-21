Unsupported browser

Weston Williamson outlines vision for huge Birmingham development

21 July, 2020 By Greg Pitcher

Arden cross masterplan july 2020

  • Comment

Weston Williamson + Partners has unveiled details of a mammoth development proposed for a 140ha site alongside Birmingham’s forthcoming HS2 interchange station

Arden Cross, a consortium of landowners Packington Estate and Coleshill Estate as well as Birmingham City Council, claimed the scheme would support 27,000 jobs and up to 3,000 new homes.

The masterplan sets out a series of ‘urban quarters’, with areas variously earmarked for homes, hotels, academic campuses, research space, manufacturing premises, and other elements. 

Arden Cross would form part of the ‘UK Central’ cluster of economic assets that already includes Birmingham Airport, the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham Business Park, Birmingham International Rail Station and Jaguar Land Rover.

The development consortium said the proposed scheme would deliver ’significant’ economic growth and bring together new living, working and learning places in an area served by extensive transport links and car-free public spaces.

’Through its emphasis on the natural landscape, this truly mixed-use place will provide for the highest quality of life, excellent productivity and an enabler for a carbon-positive future, creating an environment in which people and businesses can thrive,’ says the masterplan.

An ‘aspirational movement corridor’ named Central Avenue would prioiritise public transport modes along its length, the document adds. It would also feature active frontages supporting retail and leisure uses.

A network of interlinked landscaped areas would centre on the Hollywell Brook nature corridor.

The ambitious proposals would take two decades to build and the scheme would be reliant on securing a delivery partner with ’expertise, resources and ambition’.

Weston Williamson's Arden Cross masterplan in Birmingham - overview with key

Weston Williamson’s Arden Cross masterplan in Birmingham - overview with key

Weston Williamson’s Arden Cross masterplan in Birmingham - overview with key

