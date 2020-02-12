Westminster Council rejects Adjaye and Arad’s Holocaust Memorial plans

However, the controversial scheme’s fate has already been taken out of the local authority’s hands after the application was called in by the government in November last year. A date for the planning inquiry has not yet been set.

Last night (11 February) the local councillors agreed with the council’s own planning officers, who had branded the memorial an ‘inappropriate development’ of the parkland site next to the Houses of Parliament and had recommended its refusal.

While supporting the principle of a Holocaust Memorial and learning centre, officers had argued the project would cause harm to a ‘range of heritage assets’ and historic monuments in the area.

The report also warned that the mainly subterranean competition-winning scheme would harm the function of Victoria Tower Gardens as an ‘open space for active recreation and relaxation’, because it could result in the loss of the park’s trees.

According to The Guardian, Robert Rigby, the council’s chair of planning, said last night: ‘As a council we’re completely behind the principle of having a Memorial and Learning Centre in central London to commemorate those that lost their lives in the most heinous crimes of the 20th century.

‘We must never let people forget the Holocaust and need to always educate future generations to stop it from ever happening again.’

Its size and design would cause considerable harm

But, he added: ‘If it were Westminster City Council taking a decision on the application, it would have been refused on heritage grounds; the location in Victoria Tower Gardens, its size and design would cause considerable harm and would have a significant, detrimental impact on one of the few remaining green spaces on the Thames Embankment.’

The opinion-splitting scheme, to which the government committed £50 million in 2015 to kickstart fundraising, had drawn 1,194 objections, including ones from Historic England, the UK branch of Icomos (the International Council on Monuments and Sites) and The Royal Parks.

In addition, a petition with 12,868 signatures opposing the scheme has been submitted by the Save Victoria Tower Gardens Campaign.

The proposal also received 3,246 letters of support, with high-profile backers including UK Holocaust memorial charities the Holocaust Educational Trust and Holocaust Memorial Day Trust.

The applicant UKHMF faced criticism during the consultation for allegedly trying to ‘rig’ the planning application for the site after it paid consultants Big Ideas Company £118,000 for a ‘public engagement campaign’.

The council’s planning report confirmed that over 3,000 of the comments uploaded were by Big Ideas Co, but said the company has ’not provided any details’ explaining where their community engagement exercises were carried out nor are they able to confirm the number of comments that they have submitted.

The architects and scheme’s backers have been contacted for comment.

@CityWestminster Planning Committee vote unanimously to support the Officers’ recommendation and reject the UKHMLC application. — SaveVictoriaTowerGdn (@SaveVTG) February 11, 2020