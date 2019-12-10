West Midland metro mayor: 'Don’t lose sight of HS2’s grand vision'

The high-speed line, if it goes ahead, could have a transformational impact on Birmingham. But are the station designs and the line’s bigger dreams ambitious enough? asks West Midlands mayor Andy Street

It was hailed as the successor to Concorde, the Channel Tunnel, the Thames Barrier and the new Wembley Stadium. Yet somehow over the last 10 years, we have lost the grand vision of the High Speed 2 rail project.

With the stories of cost overruns and people’s homes and businesses being demolished to build the line, it has become too easy to forget the power of HS2 to make the Midlands and the North richer. The arguments put forward around economic growth, jobs and productivity benefits, though they are true, don’t on their own have the power to inspire.

Those of us who support the project are losing the battle for hearts and minds. And that’s pretty poor going, given that as a nation, we have for decades indoctrinated generations of children with a curriculum of Thomas the Tank Engine, Brio and Hornby. With Boris Johnson’s review of the project, it’s time to put the vision back into HS2.

Hs2 181009 curzonst image1 Grimshaw’s design for Curzon Street station in central Birmingham

Firstly, we’ve got to make sure everyday rail commuters into Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, London and the rest see the improvements to their local services that HS2 makes possible. Here in the West Midlands, when the intercity fast trains shift on to the HS2 line, we can open up landing slots at Birmingham New Street for more local commuter trains. That means we can reopen lines that were closed under Beeching, and build new local stations in places like Moseley, Aldridge, Castle Bromwich and Willenhall. And what’s more, there will be fewer delays for everyone in the Midlands and the North when there’s a trespasser on the line at Willesden Junction, because the separate lines will mean that delays in one place don’t spread to the rest of the network.

Secondly, we’ve got to look at the stations along the line again. Now I have to be careful here, given I once had to apologise for calling Gare du Nord in Paris ‘the squalor pit of Europe’. But, at the moment, the designs at Curzon Street in Birmingham and Interchange in Solihull have all the quirkiness and charm of Stansted airport’s baggage drop-off area.

Of course we need to get a grip of the costs, and one way we can do that is by turning the HS2 stations into hives of new offices, shops, restaurants and new apartments which will be able to advertise the shortest commutes in the world.

The station designs have all the charm of Stansted airport’s baggage drop-off area

We can knock billions off the price tag, if we get the private sector to pay for these developments. But in our rush to save cash, let’s not lose the opportunity to create some architectural and regeneration magic while we’re at it, as has been done brilliantly around King’s Cross in London.

Thirdly, let’s take the opportunity to revisit some of the most exciting visionary parts of the project. We should reinstate the plans to link HS2 to Eurostar, so we can run direct trains from Manchester and Birmingham to Paris, Brussels, and beyond. In a world where we are all more aware of our carbon footprint, and when the door-to-door journey times are competitive, train beats plane hands down. And what better way after Brexit to show that we will continue to be good neighbours than by giving our French, Belgian and Dutch friends a way to travel directly to Villa Park and Old Trafford by train?

Hs2 site looking across to selfrdiges credit swampy167 shutterstock Source: Shutterstock The cleared site for Curzon Street station

The final thing we should do is ditch the name. Nothing has done more to reinforce the image of men in suits, with their Apprentice-style wheelie suitcases, whizzing down to London for ‘a senior corporate client executive stakeholder meeting’, than the name High Speed 2. It completely misses the point about the benefits for everyday local commuters.

And more than just missing the point, the name HS2 has all the panache of an RfP, an xls file or an MDF offcut. No one talks about High Speed 1, but everyone knows what Eurostar is. And like the famous Renault Clio adverts, Eurostar has that aura of French élan and sophistication. We need a new name.

There is no better time to invest in infrastructure that will serve Britons for hundreds of years

To reinvigorate the project, we need to get the British public back on board. That means cutting costs, getting a grip of the project management, and making sure local people feel the benefits in their area. And we should signal this new chapter by coming up with a brilliant new name that captures the project’s historical vision and ambition.

When Winston Churchill wrote about the prospect of a tunnel between Britain and France in 1924, he hoped that it could be ‘a notable symbol in the advance of civilisation’.

On 13 December, there will a copy of the Oakervee review of HS2 on a desk somewhere in Number 10. There is no better time to borrow and invest in infrastructure which will serve Britons for hundreds of years to come. The prime minister can be a visionary and secure a place in history by writing a big red tick on the front cover, bringing back the project’s original vision and forging ahead with HS2.

Andy Street is West Midlands mayor and former managing director of John Lewis