‘We’re not in a competition here’: Industry urged to rally over climate design guide

Forging a net zero built environment will require a huge collaborative effort, the design and construction industry was told at the launch of a new document to help cut its carbon impact

Speaking at an oversubscribed event to promote the Climate Emergency Design Guide at the Building Centre in London last night (27 January), Clara Bagenal George, associate at Elementa Consulting, said there was very little time left for the built environment to contribute to national net zero targets.

She said: ‘We are not in a competition here. We will lose this climate emergency battle if a few leading practices get there. All buildings need to meet net zero, so we’ll need to collaborate.’

The free guide was produced by the London Energy Transformation Initiative (LETI), with help from leading architects, engineers and building professionals, and is backed by the RIBA and the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE).

It provides advice and targets on five key building elements: operational energy, embodied carbon, the future of heat, demand-response, and data disclosure. In fact, embodied carbon ended up being such a complex topic that LETI produced a separate document just to cover it.

Clare Murray, head of sustainability at Levitt Bernstein and design editor of the guide, said these requirements must become standard design practice by 2025 for new buildings and by 2050 for existing stock ‘otherwise the building industry will not meet our collective responsibility’ on climate change.

‘We need to throw everything we can at designing our buildings better,’ Murray told attendees at the launch. ‘We hope that you’ll take this away, talk to your clients, to your designers, so you can act on some of the things in this document.’

But Murray stressed that the guide was only a start. ‘We know there’s more research to be done.’

Attendees were also encouraged to respond to the government’s latest consultation on the building regulations, which closes on 7 February. The Architects Declare initiative has already warned that the proposed changes, particularly Part L 2020, could undermine efforts to curb carbon emissions.

Sarah Wigglesworth, founder of Sarah Wigglesworth Architects, told the AJ that turnout at the launch was ‘fantastic’. ‘It’s a big and complex issue. The guide simplifies it and gives you a roadmap. It’s not one-size fits all but it’s a really useful guide.’

But she said there was still a lot of work to be done to get its message into the mainstream. ‘Let’s face it, we have a very conservative industry. Most people are in their comfort zone and the building regulations are really symptomatic of that.’

AJ sustainability editor Hattie Hartman said that, by explaining whole-life carbon and demystifying the critical roles of heating, demand response and data disclosure, the LETI guide demonstrates that net zero is achievable. ‘This very readable guide answers the thorny question of how to deliver net zero. Every architect should make time to read this guide now.’

LETI is now seeking feedback on the document and asking practitioners to donate to a crowd-funding project to enable it to take the guide on a road show around the UK and run CPD sessions on specific elements.

It is also seeking organisations to register projects as LETI ‘pioneers’ this year, to test the guide and form a support network.

‘We know we have to learn faster than we ever have done previously so now is our chance to get together,’ said Murray. ‘LETI is a collaboration, so why not collaborate to actually get our buildings built? Because we know that not one of us can do this on our own.’

Inspiring! The most popular event at the Building Centre ever! The wonderful Clara BagG launching LETI’s excellent Climate Emergency Design guide. ⁦@LETI_London⁩ ⁦@ClaraBagG⁩ #ClimateEmergency pic.twitter.com/ExzGkGhPRp — Julia Barfield (@JuliaBarfield) January 28, 2020