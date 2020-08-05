Well-known conservation architect to oversee York Minster

Oliver Caroe will become the new cathedral architect at York Minster at the end of the year

Caroe, director and owner of Caroe Architecture, performs a similar role at both Ripon Cathedral and St Paul’s in London and succeeds Andrew Arrol, who is retiring after 14 years in the York Minster role.

Officially known as the Surveyor of the Fabric, the job involves acting as the main conservation and repair consultant to the minster’s governing body, the Chapter of York, while also supporting and advising on the development of the minster - one of the largest and most famous cathedrals in northern Europe - and its surrounding estate.

Caroe recently worked with Dow Jones Architects on the restoration of St Mary Magdalene Church in Paddington. Last year, Caroe Architecture won the contest for a £3.7m overhaul of the Loughborough complex housing the world’s oldest working bell foundry.

Caroe’s great-grandfather was the ecclesiastical architect WD Caroe, who founded Caroe & Partners in 1884, and his grandfather and father were also renowned conservation architects.

Caroe called his appointment a ‘knee-trembling moment’ because of the ‘exceptionally beautiful’ buildings he would be helping to oversee.

He said: ‘It’s extraordinary what cathedrals do for their cities and their communities. They are here for everyone…and the Chapter of York has been incredibly innovative in using the Localism Act to their advantage in forming partnerships with others.

‘Chapter is leading the way in its partnership with the City of York and an emerging neighbourhood plan – which can transform the precincts for the citizens of York.’

The Right Reverend Dr Jonathan Frost, Dean of York, said Caroe would bring ’imagination, intellectual energy and vast experience’ to the role.

Dame Fiona Reynolds, chair of the Cathedrals Fabric Advisory Commission for England, said: ’Oliver brings deep knowledge and understanding of the historic fabric alongside a lively appreciation of the contemporary challenges cathedrals face from his work at St Paul’s and Ripon, and we look forward to working with him in this new role.’