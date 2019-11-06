We Made That wins hat-trick of masterplans

Emerging practice We Made That has won a trio of major masterplanning projects in and around London

The studio – founded by Holly Lewis and Oliver Goodhall in 2006 – has been chosen to masterplan a new design quarter in Battersea; a canal-side creative district in Kensal; and a new town centre for Basildon in Essex.

All three commissions were awarded using the Mayor of London’s £35 million ADUP 2 framework, which is available to councils in London and its surrounding areas.

The practice is working with Hatch Regeneris, Urban Movement, Graham Harrington Planning Advice and Stockdale to remasterplan a huge swathe of light industrial employment land close to Battersea Power Station.

The project – within the Vauxhall, Nine Elms, Battersea Opportunity Area – will create a Battersea Design & Tech Quarter, featuring employment space for the area’s emerging creative enterprises.

It is also working on a spatial framework to boost the creative activity along the Regent’s Canal in Kensal, north-west London – again with Hatch Regeneris, Graham Harrington Planning Advice and Stockdale as well as 3Space and PRD.

The £2 million research and capital delivery project for Kensington and Chelsea Council will explore short and medium-term opportunities to boost the local economy as part of wider plans to deliver 3,500 homes and 2,000 jobs in the area.

The final commission involves creating a masterplan for Basildon’s town centre, which is witnessing a surge in new start-up businesses and has been earmarked for the delivery of 4,000 new homes.

We Made That’s Lewis said: ‘All these places are incredibly interesting for different reasons. We’re genuinely excited to support each of the local authorities in their ambitions for the future of these places.

‘These masterplans will bring about meaningful change, new diverse uses, sustainable and inclusive growth.’

The trio of appointments come two years after We Made That and Hawkins\Brown won a competition to masterplan the mixed-use redevelopment of 135ha of industrial land in Barking and Dagenham.