We Made That and Hawkins\Brown win Croydon out-of-town masterplan contest

A team including architects We Made That and Hawkins\Brown has won a competition to remasterplan Croydon’s Purley Way out-of-town retail and industrial district

The London-based practices are working with planning consultant Steer, development specialist Hatch Regeneris, estate agent Cushman & Wakefield and design company Resolve Collective. The team will masterplan the 140ha zone, currently dominated by large retail stores.

We Made That defeated bids by Maccreanor Lavington and another unnamed practice to win the commission, which was awarded using the Mayor of London’s £35 million ADUP 2 framework.

It will now draw up a comprehensive masterplan and planning framework intended to intensify current uses along the car-dominated thoroughfare while introducing high-quality mixed-use and residential development.

Purley Way was formerly home to Croydon Airport and Croydon Power Station and now hosts a large Ikea and several retail and business parks.

We Made That partner Holly Lewis said: ‘This is a sizeable masterplan where success rests on being able to intensify industrial uses and support employment uses alongside new homes. Increasingly local authorities are looking to We Made That as a trusted voice on industrial intensification and co-location, both at a strategic level and delivery.

‘We’re excited to be working with Croydon Council to ensure Purley Way is both a success and an exemplar for other areas of London to learn from.’

Anisha Jogani, team leader of the Placemaking Team at Croydon Council, said: ‘The masterplan is a significant opportunity for the council to be at the forefront of shaping change coming forward along the Purley Way, in order to support Croydon’s need housing and employment space, and supporting infrastructure.

‘The project will create an opportunity to test the future of out-of-town and industrial and retail locations and how they evolve into mixed-use neighbourhoods. We are delighted to have We Made That and the rest of the team on board, who will use their breadth of experience to tackle the big challenges along the Purley Way head on.’

The appointment comes just three months after the emerging practice – founded by Lewis and Oliver Goodhall in 2006 – won a trio of major masterplanning projects in and around London including a new design quarter in Battersea; a canal-side creative district in Kensal; and a new town centre for Basildon in Essex.

We Made That and Hawkins\Brown previously won a competition to masterplan the mixed-use redevelopment of 135ha of industrial land in Barking and Dagenham in 2017.