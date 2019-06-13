‘We cannot be ignored’ – Grenfell United lights up towers to demand action

Tower blocks in cities across the UK were illuminated with messages last night (12 June) as survivors and bereaved families of the Grenfell Tower disaster urged immediate action on fire safety

Ahead of the second anniversary of the fire, which killed 72 people, huge projections were beamed on high-rises in London, Greater Manchester and Newcastle demanding they are made safe.

Organised by campaign group Grenfell United, each message highlighted genuine safety concerns of the residents who live in the block – from dangerous cladding, to a lack of sprinklers and defective fire doors.

Natasha Elcock, chair of Grenfell United chair and a survivor from the tower, said: ‘We needed to send a strong message. It’s been two years since Grenfell, and people are still going to bed at night worried that a fire like Grenfell could happen to them.

‘After the fire, we were promised that blocks would be made safe. Two years later we cannot wait any longer, we need action now so everyone is safe in their homes.’

It comes as anger mounts over government inaction on fire safety. Two years on from the fire, hundreds of tower blocks across the UK remain wrapped in Grenfell-style cladding.

The government recently admitted that cladding had only been removed from 13 out of 146 private high-rises, compared with 56 out of 158 social sector buildings.

In Manchester, a message was beamed on to the NV Buildings in Salford Quays, where residents have been told by the fire service the cladding is flammable.

While the government last month announced a £200 million fund to remove combustible cladding from private towers, it only covers ACM (aluminium composite material) and not the cladding used at NV Buildings.

Residents in the award-winning blocks, designed by Broadway Malyan, built by Carillion and developed by Countryside Properties, have been told they must foot the bill for the material to be stripped off.

David Clifford, a former resident from NV Buildings told the AJ: ’Since finding out our homes were built using dangerous Grenfell style flammable cladding back in December 2017, our lives have been on hold.

’We cannot sleep at night due to the worries and stress of a fire. We cannot sell our properties as they are unmortgageable, and to top it off we the residents are being sent the bill to have the cladding removed.’

Campaign group Manchester Cladiators, which represents 12 blocks in the city with fire safety concerns, said there are many buildings like NV which are not covered by the ACM removal fund.

‘Many people are still living in dangerous buildings and facing the bills for correction, life-changing bills of up to £80k each.

‘After the fire last weekend in Barking, coupled with Grenfell’s two year anniversary we feel we all blocks in the UK must demand more from the government in order to improve the safety for residents in high rise buildings.’

In Newcastle, the projection on to Cruddas Park House, a 25 storey block read ‘2 years after Grenfell and the fire doors in this building still don’t work’.

The projections also appeared in London such as Frinstead House, a 20-storey block metres away from Grenfell Tower on the Silchester Estate which read: ’2 years after Grenfell, this block still has no sprinklers’.

Karim Mussilhy, vice-chair of Grenfell United, whose uncle died in the fire said: ‘Our message to the government is simple but we needed the biggest possible platform to make them listen.

‘Last week I visited residents in Newcastle and I heard how they were raising concerns but being ignored. That’s what happened to residents in Grenfell before the fire. We have to change the culture in social housing so people are treated with respect.

‘By raising our voices together and uniting blocks across the country, we cannot be ignored. We are so proud to stand alongside residents in Newcastle and Manchester who have been campaigning to be heard.

‘Two years after Grenfell we are coming together and our voices can only get louder.’

Broadway Malyan has been approached for comment.

The co-ordinated projections marked the launch of a new Grenfell United campaign Demand Change. Its aims are:

Safe fire doors in all blocks, sprinklers in blocks to keep fire escapes clear

All dangerous cladding to be removed.

For the government to introduce a new separate housing regulator that would put residents concerns over the profits of housing associations and ensure residents were listened to and their issues acted upon.