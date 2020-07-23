Waugh Thistleton wins contest for Gotland public housing HQ

The London firm defeated eight rival teams to win the commission to create a new ‘low carbon and low impact’ campus base for GotlandsHem, which owns and manages around 4,600 homes across Sweden’s largest island in the Baltic Sea.

Working collaboratively with local studios In Praise of Shadows and Land Arkitektur, Waugh Thistleton will create a timber-frame structure for the housing association on the fringes of the city of Visby, featuring an open courtyard for the whole community.

The appointment comes just months after the practice narrowly missed out to Dublin’s Grafton Architects in the contest for a new $16 million (£12.5 million) timber design and fabrication facility at the University of Arkansas.

The GotlandsHem project is Waugh Thistleton Architects’ first competition win in Sweden and comes three years after the practice drew up a masterplan for 4,000 new homes in the Stockhold suburb of Arstafaltet.