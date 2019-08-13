Waugh Thistleton Architects submits micro-homes scheme in east London

Waugh Thistleton Architects has put presented plans for a micro-home development in Leyton, east London

The 15,400m² scheme for developer Pocket Living includes 210 homes and 1,000m² of light industrial units for the site on Osier Way.

The plans have been submitted to the London Borough of Waltham Forest for the flats, which average 38m² in gross internal area, in six blocks ranging from six to 13 storeys.

The roofs of the blocks will be landscaped, providing residents with outdoor spaces with gardens, gym facilities and allotment spaces.

The scheme also includes double-height light industrial units at street level with floor-to-ceiling glazing.

The majority – 84 per cent – of the proposed units in Osier Way will be one-bedroom flats, with some two and three-bedroom flats included.

Waltham Forest’s planning policy requires a dwelling mix that focuses on larger, family-sized homes. However, according to Pocket’s planning statement, its scheme is excepted.

It says: ’Provision of more larger-sized homes within Pocket developments compromises the model by reducing the overall number of units, affecting the viability of the scheme as a whole.’

Despite being for private sale, Pocket describes the scheme as classed as 100 per cent ‘intermediate’ affordable, as all units are sold at 20 per cent below market value.

Under the Pocket model, which is backed by the Mayor of London and Homes England, flats are only eligible to first-time buyers who live or work in the local area.

It would be the developer’s second scheme in the borough, with the first, Gort Scott’s Gainsford Road in Walthamstow, completed in 2018.

Pocket also recently completed an award-winning tower of 89 micro-flats designed by Metropolitan Workshop in Wandsworth.

Osier Way is due to start on site in 2020.

Show Fullscreen Waugh thistleton osier way massing model cluster

Project data Architect Waugh Thistleton Architects

Client Pocket Living

Landscape Architect BD Landscape Architects

Planning Consultant Boyer

Principal Designer 3CRisk

Project Manager Pocket Living

Structural Engineer Robert Bird Group

M&E consultant Meinhardt

Quantity Surveyor Equals Consulting