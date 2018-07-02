Watch: RIBA presidential hustings at Portland Place

The latest AJ features all 49 winners of this year’s RIBA National Awards, ordered into nine sector categories with cultural and higher-education projects particularly plentiful; and we speculate as to which schemes could feature in this year’s Stirling Prize shortlist. PLUS A year after the Grenfell Tower Fire, architects discuss why the profession has struggled to find its voice on the disaster; Lendlease chief Jonathan Emery talks about the developer’s ...
The AJ supports the architecture industry on a daily basiswith in-depth news analysis, insight into issues that are affecting the industry, comprehensive building studies with technical details and drawings, client profiles, competition updates as well as letting you know who’s won what and why.
