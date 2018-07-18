Watch: ‘Architecture for All’ film on diversity in education

The Architecture Foundation has produced a film focusing on the future of creative learning in the UK

The movie, Architecture for All, follows south-London design teacher Neil Pinder and includes interviews with specialists and politicians.

Pinder is ‘passionate about diversity in architecture’ and has been running architecture workshops for his students to inspire a new generation of young designers from a wide range of backgrounds.

Part of the Celebrating Architecture programme, which is supported by the Architecture Foundation, Royal College of Art and the Mayor of London, the film presents an alternative manifesto for British creative education and the future of diversity in the creative economy.

Architecture for All premiered at the Royal College of Art in Kensington on 17 July.