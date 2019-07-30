Want to work for the AJ? News reporter vacancy

Are you a dynamic and ambitious reporter? This is your chance to join the AJ’s award-winning and growing news team

The Architects’ Journal (AJ) is the leading professional publication for the UK’s architectural community – and has been uncovering the most important industry stories for more than 120 years.

Our award-winning, campaigning title is leading industry change through both its print and boundary-pushing digital platforms.

We now have an opportunity for a self-motivated, story-hungry, web-savvy reporter to join our growing news team. We can offer a competitive salary and the opportunity to make a real difference – covering one of the UK’s most inspiring and creative professions.

The AJ sets the agenda in architecture: looking at new ways of practising; examining how architects can help tackle the climate crisis; sourcing exclusive news and political opinion; finding competitions and tender opportunities; publishing detailed technical information; and printing in-depth building studies.

The ideal candidate will be an ambitious journalist with an emerging track record as a reporter. Ideally, you will have knowledge of the architecture or housing sectors. What’s essential, however, is that you are a proven story-getter with a record of securing scoops worthy of national coverage.

The role will also include news feature writing – such as analysis pieces, profiles and interviews – for both print and online.

The role involves being a team player and covering a wide range of topics in-depth – from procurement scandals, to business, climate change and political news, to finding out who is designing the nation’s next tallest skyscraper.

Working closely with the news editor and senior reporter, the full-time role will require a willingness to attend and report on events and a desire to swiftly understand what architects need to do their job better and how they win work.

The job will be based at EMAP’s offices in London’s vibrant Shoreditch/Old Street area.

Experience of architecture and the built environment is not essential, though an interest in the subject is.

Requirements

A driven, pro-active, experienced, news-hungry NCTJ-qualified journalist [or have equivalent experience]

The desire to uncover the biggest stories and set the news agenda

A stickler for accuracy, and the ability to write concise, accurate news stories on tight deadlines

A solid understanding of media law

A personable and confident individual eager to get out of the office and make good senior-level contacts at industry events and parties

Willingness to learn, be flexible and work across different platforms

Ability to gather news and promote stories on social media

Team player and good communicator, with a passion for original journalism and campaigns that make a difference

An interest in architecture and the built environment and its social, political and economic drivers

Salary: competitive

Deadline: Friday, 30 August 2019

If you are interested in finding out more, please send your CV and three examples of your best work to