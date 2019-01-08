Unsupported browser

Want to be in architecture’s power list?

8 January, 2019

Make sure you complete the AJ100 survey before 8 February 

The survey measures both the current state of the industry and future sentiment from the UK’s largest practices.

All practices will need to register to take part and surveys must be completed online by one person per practice. 

Practices are required to complete the survey by Friday 8 February. The top 100 practices, measured by number of architects employed, will be invited to attend the AJ’s annual gala dinner in which the full ranking will be revealed along with the winners of the 13 award categories. 

Practices in the top 100 will also feature in the special AJ100 issue and be invited to attend the AJ100 breakfast clubs held throughout the country over the course of 2019. 

For assistance with your survey, or if you would like a copy of your survey from 2018, please contact AJ100.Awards@emap.com

Enter now and join the most successful architecture practices in the UK

