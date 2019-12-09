Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

WAF 2019: Retrofit scheme named World Building of the Year

9 December, 2019 By

Civic architects lochal tilburg 12 credits stijn bollaert 2

Source:Stijn Bollaert

1/18

Hide caption

  • Civic architects lochal tilburg 12 credits stijn bollaert 2

    Source:Stijn Bollaert

  • Civic architects lochal tilburg 11 credits stijn bollaert 2

    Source:Stijn Bollaert

  • Civic architects lochal tilburg 15 credits stijn bollaert 1
  • Civic architects lochal tilburg 05 credits stijn bollaert 1 (1)

    Source:Stijn Bollaert

  • Civic architects lochal tilburg 18 credits stijn bollaert 1

    Source:Stijn Bollaert

  • Civic architects lochal tilburg 03 credits stijn bollaert 1

    Source:Stijn Bollaert

  • Civic architects lochal tilburg 02 credits stijn bollaert 1

    Source:Stijn Bollaert

  • Civic architects lochal tilburg 06 credits stijn bollaert 1

    Source:Stijn Bollaert

  • Civic architects lochal tilburg 10 credits stijn bollaert 1

    Source:Stijn Bollaert

  • Civic architects lochal tilburg 08 credits stijn bollaert 1

    Source:Stijn Bollaert

  • Civic architects lochal tilburg 17 credits stijn bollaert 1

    Source:Stijn Bollaert

  • Civic architects lochal tilburg 07 credits stijn bollaert 1

    Source:Stijn Bollaert

  • Civic architects lochal tilburg 16 credits stijn bollaert 1

    Source:Stijn Bollaert

  • Civic architects lochal tilburg 09 credits stijn bollaert 1 (1)

    Source:Stijn Bollaert

  • Civic architects lochal tilburg 13 credits stijn bollaert 2

    Source:Stijn Bollaert

  • Civic architects lochal tilburg 01 credits stijn bollaert 1

    Source:Stijn Bollaert

  • Civic architects lochal tilburg 04 credits stijn bollaert 1

    Source:Stijn Bollaert

  • Civic architects lochal tilburg 14 credits stijn bollaert 1

    Source:Stijn Bollaert

  • Comment

Dutch conversion of locomotive hangar into a public library takes top prize at the World Architecture Festival (WAF)

A high-profile retrofit which saved a former transport building from the bulldozer has won top prize at the 12th annual World Architecture Festival.

LocHal Public Library in Tilburg, The Netherlands, a former 1930s locomotive hangar, was named World Building of the Year 2019 at the culmination of the awards in Amsterdam on Friday night (6 December).

The scheme was designed by lead architect Civic architects, Braaksma & Roos Architectenbureau and Inside Outside/Petra Blaisse and provides amenities shared by the library, arts organisations and co-working companies. In addition to lecture and public event spaces, the building also has a number of ‘labs’ where visitors can learn new skills. 

The judges applauded the way ‘this project transformed a significant building which had been planned for demolition’ and how ‘the result has created a physical facility in which a variety of users can meet for multiple purposes. In this sense, the building has become a social condenser’.

The winner was selected by a jury including Ben van Berkel, founder and principal architect at UNStudio, Aaron Betsky, president of the Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture and Maria Warner Wong, design director at WOW Architects & Warner Wong Design.

Other winners at the festival – which was held in Amsterdam for the second year in a row and next year will be in Lisbon – included Allford Hall Monaghan Morris for The Bower, another retrofit scheme in London’s Shoreditch and won the Completed Buildings: New and Old category; and Hopkins Architects in the The Best Use of Natural Light category, for its Smith Campus Center project at Harvard University.

The awards were presented at a gala dinner for more than 800 international architects at the Beurs van Berlage, the former stock exchange building dating back to the turn of the 20th century in the heart of Amsterdam.

You can see all the winners from WAF 19 here

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

AJ Jobs

More Jobs