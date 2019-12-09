WAF 2019: Retrofit scheme named World Building of the Year

A high-profile retrofit which saved a former transport building from the bulldozer has won top prize at the 12th annual World Architecture Festival.

LocHal Public Library in Tilburg, The Netherlands, a former 1930s locomotive hangar, was named World Building of the Year 2019 at the culmination of the awards in Amsterdam on Friday night (6 December).

The scheme was designed by lead architect Civic architects, Braaksma & Roos Architectenbureau and Inside Outside/Petra Blaisse and provides amenities shared by the library, arts organisations and co-working companies. In addition to lecture and public event spaces, the building also has a number of ‘labs’ where visitors can learn new skills.

The judges applauded the way ‘this project transformed a significant building which had been planned for demolition’ and how ‘the result has created a physical facility in which a variety of users can meet for multiple purposes. In this sense, the building has become a social condenser’.

The winner was selected by a jury including Ben van Berkel, founder and principal architect at UNStudio, Aaron Betsky, president of the Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture and Maria Warner Wong, design director at WOW Architects & Warner Wong Design.

Other winners at the festival – which was held in Amsterdam for the second year in a row and next year will be in Lisbon – included Allford Hall Monaghan Morris for The Bower, another retrofit scheme in London’s Shoreditch and won the Completed Buildings: New and Old category; and Hopkins Architects in the The Best Use of Natural Light category, for its Smith Campus Center project at Harvard University.

The awards were presented at a gala dinner for more than 800 international architects at the Beurs van Berlage, the former stock exchange building dating back to the turn of the 20th century in the heart of Amsterdam.

