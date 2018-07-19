Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Vote: Who do you want to win the 2018 RIBA Stirling Prize?

19 July, 2018 By

North west cambridge storeys field centre muma © alan williams 1

Stirling Prize 2018 finalist: Storey’s Field Community Centre and Nursery, Cambridge by MUMA

Source:Alan Williams

1/6

Hide caption

  • North west cambridge storeys field centre muma © alan williams 1

    Stirling Prize 2018 finalist: Storey’s Field Community Centre and Nursery, Cambridge by MUMA

    Source:Alan Williams

  • Bushey4 (c)lewis kahn

    Stirling Prize 2018 finalist: Bushey Cemetery, Hertfordshire by Waugh Thistleton Architects

    Source:Lewis Kahn

  • New tate st ives 2388 nick hufton pressimage 3

    Stirling Prize 2018 finalist: New Tate St Ives, by Jamie Fobert Architects with Evans & Shalev

    Source:Nick Hufton

  • Stirling Prize 2018 finalist: Chadwick Hall, University of Roehampton, London by Henley Halebrown

    Stirling Prize 2018 finalist: Chadwick Hall, University of Roehampton, London by Henley Halebrown

    Source:David Grandorge

  • Bloomberg ldn exterior 03 city

    Stirling Prize 2018 finalist: Bloomberg, London by Foster + Partners

  • The sultan nazrin sh 2176 nick kane pressimage 2

    Stirling Prize 2018 finalist: The Sultan Nazrin Shah Centre, Oxford by Níall McLaughlin Architects

    Source:Nick Kane

Which of the six contenders for the 2018 RIBA Stirling Prize do AJ readers want to win? Take our online poll and tell us

Should MUMA’s ‘well-crafted’ Storey’s Field Community Centre and Nursery in Cambridge be handed the UK’s biggest architectural accolade?

Will Níall McLaughlin Architects end its Stirling Prize duck at the third attempt? Does Foster + Partners deserve to rack up a hat-trick of victories and follow its Duxford Air Museum (1998) and Gherkin (2004) successes with a win for its Bloomberg HQ.

Or are the buildings by debutants Waugh Thistleton, Henley Halebrown and Jamie Fobert Architects worthy of the title?


Take the AJ readers’ poll

The poll results will be published in October. The winner of the RIBA Stirling Prize will be announced on Wednesday 10 October 2018 at the Roundhouse in Camden, London.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs