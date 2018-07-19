Vote: Who do you want to win the 2018 RIBA Stirling Prize?

Which of the six contenders for the 2018 RIBA Stirling Prize do AJ readers want to win? Take our online poll and tell us

Should MUMA’s ‘well-crafted’ Storey’s Field Community Centre and Nursery in Cambridge be handed the UK’s biggest architectural accolade?

Will Níall McLaughlin Architects end its Stirling Prize duck at the third attempt? Does Foster + Partners deserve to rack up a hat-trick of victories and follow its Duxford Air Museum (1998) and Gherkin (2004) successes with a win for its Bloomberg HQ.

Or are the buildings by debutants Waugh Thistleton, Henley Halebrown and Jamie Fobert Architects worthy of the title?

The poll results will be published in October. The winner of the RIBA Stirling Prize will be announced on Wednesday 10 October 2018 at the Roundhouse in Camden, London.