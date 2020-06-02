Vote for us! AJ shortlisted for ‘Magazine Cover of the Year’

The AJ has been shortlisted against the likes of Vogue, Time Out and Cosmopolitan for the Professional Publishers Association’s (PPA) Cover of the Year award

The winner of the prestigious annual award is chosen by a public poll in which readers can vote once a day for their favourite magazine cover.

The AJ is also nominated for Magazine Brand of the Year 2020, alongside titles including New Scientist, Stylist and RadioTimes.

Meanwhile, the AJ’s art editor, Ella Mackinnon, is in the running to be crowned Designer of the Year and senior reporter Ella Jessel is on the shortlist for Writer of the Year.

The PPA Awards are the most prestigious accolades in magazine publishing. The winners will be announced on 30 June at a virtual event.

The Architects’ Journal, Emap/Metropolis

Campaign, Haymarket Media

Cosmopolitan, Hearst UK

Decanter, TI Media

Marketing Week, Xeim/Centaur Media

New Scientist, New Scientist

Property Week, Emap/Metropolis

Radio Times, Immediate Media

Stylist, The Stylist Group

Vogue, The Condé Nast Publications

DESIGNER OF THE YEAR

Peter Allen, Magneto

Chris Barker, Work

Andrew Diprose, WIRED

Joe Eden, BBC Science Focus

Andy Franklin, TopGear

Jess Hibbert, Saga Magazine

Ella Mackinnon, The Architects’ Journal

Paul Solomons, GQ

Kerry Wakefield, Waitrose & Partners Food

Sam Walker, RICS

Harry Winfield, Vera

FRONT COVER OF THE YEAR

The Architects’ Journal, Emap/Metropolis

Campaign, Haymarket Media

Cosmopolitan,Hearst UK

Country Life,TI Media

Men’s Health, Hearst UK

The Big Issue, The Big Issue

Time Out, Time Out

Vogue, The Condé Nast Publications

Waitrose & Partners Food, John Brown Media

WIRED, The Condé Nast Publications