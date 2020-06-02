Vote for us! AJ shortlisted for ‘Magazine Cover of the Year’

The AJ has been shortlisted against the likes of Vogue, Time Out and Cosmopolitan for the Professional Publishers Association’s (PPA) Cover of the Year award
The winner of the prestigious annual award is chosen by a public poll in which readers can vote once a day for their favourite magazine cover.
The AJ is also nominated for Magazine Brand of the Year 2020, alongside titles including New Scientist, Stylist and RadioTimes.
Meanwhile, the AJ’s art editor, Ella Mackinnon, is in the running to be crowned Designer of the Year and senior reporter Ella Jessel is on the shortlist for Writer of the Year.
The PPA Awards are the most prestigious accolades in magazine publishing. The winners will be announced on 30 June at a virtual event.
MAGAZINE BRAND OF THE YEAR
- The Architects’ Journal, Emap/Metropolis
- Campaign, Haymarket Media
- Cosmopolitan, Hearst UK
- Decanter, TI Media
- Marketing Week, Xeim/Centaur Media
- New Scientist, New Scientist
- Property Week, Emap/Metropolis
- Radio Times, Immediate Media
- Stylist, The Stylist Group
- Vogue, The Condé Nast Publications
DESIGNER OF THE YEAR
- Peter Allen, Magneto
- Chris Barker, Work
- Andrew Diprose, WIRED
- Joe Eden, BBC Science Focus
- Andy Franklin, TopGear
- Jess Hibbert, Saga Magazine
- Ella Mackinnon, The Architects’ Journal
- Paul Solomons, GQ
- Kerry Wakefield, Waitrose & Partners Food
- Sam Walker, RICS
- Harry Winfield, Vera
FRONT COVER OF THE YEAR
- The Architects’ Journal, Emap/Metropolis
- Campaign, Haymarket Media
- Cosmopolitan,Hearst UK
- Country Life,TI Media
- Men’s Health, Hearst UK
- The Big Issue, The Big Issue
- Time Out, Time Out
- Vogue, The Condé Nast Publications
- Waitrose & Partners Food, John Brown Media
- WIRED, The Condé Nast Publications
WRITER OF THE YEAR
- Mick Brown, Telegraph Magazine
- Jessamy Calkin, Telegraph Magazine
- Frances Hedges, Town & Country UK/Harpers Bazaar
- Michael Hodges, Radio Times
- Ella Jessel, The Architects’ Journal
- Guy Kelly, Telegraph Magazine
- Graham Lawton, New Scientist
- Stuart McGurk, GQ
- Hugo Rifkind, The Times Magazine
- Tom Rowley, The Economist
- Gideon Spanier, Campaign
