Virtual festival to replace this year's AJ100 awards night

The free-to-view AJ100 Festival, taking place online from 14-18 September, will replace the AJ100 awards night usually held in June

The week-long event will recognise and celebrate the achievements of the largest architecture practices in the UK with several dedicated AJ100 awards categories.

It will also offer a compelling programme of inspiration and learning centred around this year’s AJ100 practices, the 2020 award winners and inspirational speakers pioneering new ways of practice in the context of major challenges such as Covid-19 and, in particular, the climate emergency.

Against the backdrop of these tumultous shifts, the AJ100 is 25 years’ old this year, while the AJ itself is celebrating the 125th anniversary of its founding in 1895.

Writing in the AJ last month, editor Emily Booth explained: ’We have overhauled the AJ100 survey to give it a deeper focus on sustainability. ’We have asked practices a range of new questions about what they are doing and how they are innovating in this area, such as whether they measure the carbon performance of projects, advocate retrofit to their clients over demolition, and undertake post-occupancy performance evaluation.

’We’ve also introduced three new AJ100 awards categories: Sustainability Initiative, Sustainability Champion, and Community Impact.’

In addition, the event will feature a number of AJ100 ‘disruptors’ - architectural practices and organisations from outside the AJ100 who are pioneering innovative and sustainable new ways of practice.

The first speaker to be announced is Orms director John McRae, who will be sharing a case study on the retrofit project The Standard, London, shortlisted for AJ100 Building of the Year

For more information and to register your interest please visit: aj100awards.architectsjournal.co.uk