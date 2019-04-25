Video: Why does whole-life carbon matter for architects?

The AJ asked experts in sustainable design why whole-life carbon is important for architects to think about in their day-to-day work
Featuring:
- Duncan Baker-Brown, BBM Sustainable Design and senior lecturer, University of Brighton
- Hero Bennett, sustainability consultant, Max Fordham
- Michael Pawlyn, director, Exploration Architecture
- Mina Hasman, SOM associate and member of RIBA commission on Ethics and Sustainable Development
- Anthony Thistleton, founder and director, Waugh Thistleton Architects
Add your voice to the conversation – leave a comment below or tweet us tagging @architectsjrnal
Film by Edward Bishop of Stephenson/Bishop
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.