Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Video: Why does whole-life carbon matter for architects?

25 April, 2019

  • Comment

The AJ asked experts in sustainable design why whole-life carbon is important for architects to think about in their day-to-day work

Featuring:

  • Duncan Baker-Brown, BBM Sustainable Design and senior lecturer, University of Brighton
  • Hero Bennett, sustainability consultant, Max Fordham
  • Michael Pawlyn, director, Exploration Architecture
  • Mina Hasman, SOM associate and member of RIBA commission on Ethics and Sustainable Development
  • Anthony Thistleton, founder and director, Waugh Thistleton Architects

Add your voice to the conversation – leave a comment below or tweet us tagging @architectsjrnal

Film by Edward Bishop of Stephenson/Bishop

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

ARCHITECTURE JOBS BY EMAIL

Do you want the latest jobs emailed to you?
Sign up for job alerts.

AJ Jobs