Five experts in sustainable design share their practical tips on how architects can reduce whole-life carbon in the built environment
Featuring:
- Mina Hasman, SOM associate and member of RIBA commission on Ethics and Sustainable Development
- Hero Bennett, sustainability consultant, Max Fordham
- Duncan Baker-Brown, BBM Sustainable Design and senior lecturer, University of Brighton
- Anthony Thistleton, founder and director, Waugh Thistleton Architects
- Simon Sturgis, managing partner, Targeting Zero and chair of RIBA Sustainable Futures group
Add your voice to the conversation – leave a comment below or tweet us tagging @architectsjrnal
Film by Edward Bishop of Stephenson/Bishop
-
Video: What power do architects have to reduce whole-life carbon?
-
Video: What practical steps can architects take today to reduce whole-life carbon?
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.