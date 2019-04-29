From influencing clients to shrewd specification of materials, five experts discuss the architect’s role in reducing the whole-life carbon of buildings
Featuring:
- Michael Pawlyn, director, Exploration Architecture
- Duncan Baker-Brown, BBM Sustainable Design and senior lecturer, University of Brighton
- Mina Hasman, SOM associate and member of RIBA commission on Ethics and Sustainable Development
- Simon Sturgis, managing partner, Targeting Zero and chair of RIBA Sustainable Futures group
- Hero Bennett, sustainability consultant, Max Fordham
Film by Edward Bishop of Stephenson/Bishop
Video: What power do architects have to reduce whole-life carbon?
Readers' comments (1)
David Farmery29 April, 2019 9:23 am
Architects and others thinking about and doing things to do with climate change need to get together to shout about what they are doing. The people sitting on Waterloo bridge and on Oxford Circus have provided free publicity, now we have to follow through and demonstrate that we can win this battle, and improve people’s lives, provide great homes, great food and better health.
There is no going back. Traditional techniques are not going to feed and house 9 billion people. How you keep em down on the farm, after they’ve seen Paris?! We can access Green Bonds and Carbon Credits to let this happen in 10 years. We might even achieve 0dedC heat gain, and still travel all round the world. Electric aeroplanes? Hydrogen powered Trains? Get rid of coal power? We have the scientists. Necessity is the the Mother of invention!
Archigram is not unfunked?! Get it together guys? Advance on a broad front. Whole Earth Catalogue with more than hippies this time??
