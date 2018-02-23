Video: the story behind vPPR’s winning Croydon iStreet entry

Watch an exclusive film about how architect vPPR and design agency Twelve Studio won the AJ-organised Croydon iStreet competition

The competition, backed by Croydon Council in partnership with the AJ, sought to find innovative, technology-led solutions to upgrade pedestrian movement and wayfinding through the south London town’s post-war streetscape while simultaneously providing visitors with information about upcoming local events.

The free-to-enter contest, which had a £2 million guide budget, received more than 60 submissions from teams of architects, technology experts, urban planners and landscape designers based around the world.

This short documentary takes a rare peek behind the judging process and features interviews with the victorious team about their halo concept – an interactive wayfinding device that also acts as a stage for street performance.

The scheme was chosen ahead of five other shortlisted proposals by Tate Harmer, Atkins London, McGregor Coxall with Denton Corker Marshall, landscape architect CW Studio with Falconer Chester Hall and Swedish technology consultant Tyréns with Hawkins\Brown and Jason Bruges Studio.

Each of the shortlisted teams received a £2,000 honorarium.

The contest formed part of the borough’s £500 million Growth Zone programme, which is being delivered with the mayor of London and is made up of 39 key projects, including transport, schools and community infrastructure, regeneration and public-realm improvements, and support for small businesses.

The competition focused on a key pedestrian route leading from West Croydon station to the 1962 Fairfield Halls and taking in North End, George Street and Park Lane.

