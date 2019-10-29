vHH wins approval to create new school around former radio station

Van Heyningen and Haward Architects (vHH) has been given the go-ahead for a new £35 million state secondary school in Rugby

Houlton School is being created from the conversion of the Grade II-listed former Rugby Radio Station building and its water tower, with the addition of three new teaching blocks.

The 11,350m² school, which will open for Year 7 pupils in September 2021, will provide nearly 1,000 places.

It is the second of four schools being delivered as part of the wider development of Houlton, which includes the construction of 6,200 new homes, a nursery, a GP health centre, a convenience store and 500 acres of walkways, cycleways and green space.

The architects liaised with the wider project team, led by JTP, to ensure the school’s buildings and landscape form a key part of the masterplan for Houlton.

James McCosh, partner at vHH, said: ‘We are delighted to have achieved consents for a new state school that unashamedly transforms the energy performance of a major historic building, and combines our knowledge of education and community buildings, our heritage experience and our steady commitment to Passivhaus principles.’

vHH held detailed negotiations with Historic England, The Twentieth Century Society and Rugby Borough Council so as to be able to restore the façades of the listed building, strip back and reverse low-quality additions and preserve the industrial character of the main internal spaces. The design includes a thermal upgrade of the historic building fabric.

The school is a joint venture between Houlton’s master developer Urban&Civic, Aviva Investors, Warwickshire County Council and the Department for Education. It will be run by the Transforming Lives Educational Trust.

Richard Coppell, development director for Urban&Civic, said the planning approval marked a ‘major milestone’ in the development of Houlton School. ‘The school will become an important statement building in the heart of Houlton’s growing community and provides us with a rare and exciting opportunity to turn a piece of Rugby’s rich history into a state-of-the-art facility for our local residents and families across the town,’ he said.

Preparatory works include some demolition, remediation and clearance. Main contract works to convert the existing building and construct the new buildings will begin early next year.

Show Fullscreen Archive aerial of rugby radio station

Project data

Location Houlton, Rugby, Warwickshire

Local authority Rugby Borough Council

Type of project Academy/state secondary school

Client Urban&Civic PLC & Aviva Investors joint venture

Project manager Urban&Civic Projects

Architect van Heyningen and Haward Architects

Landscape architect Planit-IE

Planning consultant David Lock Associates

Structural and civil engineer Price & Myers

Energy consultant Etude

M&E engineer Hoare Lea

Quantity surveyor Rider Levitt Bucknall

CDM adviser RPS

Lighting consultant Hoare Lea/GIA Equation

Fire consultant OFR

Acoustics consultant Ramboll Acoustics

AV consultant Noiseboys

Catering consultant Cooper 8

FF&E consultant Red Apple

Main contractor Morgan Sindall Construction and Infrastructure

Funding Urban&Civic PLC (enabled by Department for Education loan)

Tender date Ongoing

Start on site date Early 2020

Completion date September 2021

Gross internal floor area 11,337m² (stage 4)

Form of contract and/or procurement 2 stage Design and Build

Annual CO2 emissions 16.9 kgCO2/m²/year [the predicted actual emissions for the whole school (including the listed buildings) calculated by Etude using PHPP and 2018 grid carbon factors]

Cost £35 million