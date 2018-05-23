Venice Biennale 2018: the blog

Wednesday 23 May

17.55 Yael Reisner

Fuji kindergarten 42

A special installation I was very enthusiastic about is The Fuji Kindergarten, Tokyo, expressed through a physical model – in a scale of 1:15 – with a film projection. Both together capture so well the conviviality and free spirit of that unique place (which is run by a visionary head/director and a client), where kids are empowered, from a very young age, to experience the physical environment they live in. As a result they learn further and better, more in class, as they concentrate well and can focus at lesson time, all induced by a very special architecture.

17.50 Sam Jacob

So I get on the plane and there is Tom Holbrook sitting in my seat. My window seat! I guess that’s one interpretation of Freespace …

Water taxi into the heart of Bienalleville, so head straight to the bar on via Garibaldi where 3/7ths of Crimson are already in residence. They have installed their City of Comings and Goings and are kicking back so we plot movements for the next few days cross-referencing Simone’s database with my pile of printouts.

Mimi Zeiger strolls past after a day of press tours of her American pavilion.

Liza from muf reckons that Adam Caruso has confused Kate Tempest with The Tempest …

Tonight it’s dinner with Dezeen and then most likely back to via Garibaldi before things get serious tomorrow.

17.35 Paul Finch

Tuesday and Wednesday morning arrivers automatically seem like Biennale veterans. If you talk to three or four, you can soon talk as though you were on the same plane.

Enjoyed the travelators and air-conditioning which now accompany the walk from the airport to the water taxis, a huge improvement on the old Perspex-covered route which was the worst possible introduction to beautiful Venice. Just off to see a presentation about a planned conversion of the power station opposite the Kremlin into a contemporary art venue. Architect Renzo Piano will not be appearing, it seems, because of a dodgy knee. Still a heroic project.

Then dinner with Form4 architects and generous host John Marx, plus all the people involved in the recently published AR monograph on their work. A big reception on Thursday evening will give the monograph, edited by Cath Slessor, the send-off it deserves. More from the trenches, and trenchermen, tomorrow

5.32pm Simon Allford

So what of the Giardini? First, we had to convince a very helpful young man to bring Simon Silver’s preview pass forward a day. Having successfully utilised all the charm and negotiating tactics we could muster, we were past the heavy security through the turnstiles and in. We were immediately greeted by a surreal and calming emptiness, with men raking gravel in a Venetian take on Japanese gardens and the retainers of National Pavilions literally setting out their stalls.

Being English and ordered, we decided to work our way anti-clockwise around the first street and the national pavilions. First was Switzerland – an Alice in Wonderland world of over and undersized doors, handles, cabinets, windows and rooms designed to highlight the import of the apparently forgotten world of the residential interior. This elaborately constructed Swiss idea of a joke also reminded me why, regardless of what you might earn, it is always worth paying tax.

Next was Venezuela where our interest in Scarpa’s elegant (and for him most restrained) pavilion took precedence. A reminder again that constraint matters as much materials – and when working together the two can constrain even the likes of Scarpa (a man who liked two details too many).

Russia offered hints of a world of imagery and advertising but was closed!

Japan’s enquiry into the architecture of ethnography was delightful in content, varied in graphics but consistently fastidious in careful observation. It demanded, and probably deserved, more careful study than a cursory walk through a Venetian garden allows.

Perhaps more a book than an exhibition Korea’s pavilion elegantly tucked around and behind used its transparency well with a tale of rediscovering the qualities of the architecture of its own post-war development. Acknowledging the debt Korean society owed to the buildings that have allowed them to progress and then reject said architecture.

Germany’s pavilion took up the theme of Freespace with an exhibition of the use, reuse and cultural impact of the spaces defined by the Berlin Wall (28 years since it was dismantled, 56 years since it went up). As ever it was on point and diligent – if a tad dull/worthy/weighty.

Caruso St John and Marcus Taylor’s British Pavilion, by contrast, was light, airy and empty. The rooms are restored to such a calming whiteness that the corrupted Palladian plan gains some integrity. The intervention is the emptiness and the football stadium set of steps that takes you to an open room on the roof – an elegantly constructed plywood suntrap with shade offering rare views over the islands and gardens of Venice.

Allford 3

Perhaps also, as the title ‘Island’ suggests, a metaphor for an island dislocated yet connected to its hinterland (Europe). Either way, it was refreshingly simple in its lack of a didactic message. Up to that point it was my favourite. Favoured because it resisted hectoring us on the import of its conceptual position. And yet it reminded me that architecture is always an exhibit in the theatre of life; that concepts alone do not make or justify architecture; and that a sunny room with umbrellas for shade, a well-detailed ledge for drinks that offers an unusual and different view on the world around is worth pursuing because it is enjoyable, delightful and, dare I say it, fun!

5.31pm Yael Reisner

It was rainy most of the day today, which was not that great as first day at the Biennale’s private view, yet wet Venice is still Venice.

Yael reisner 1

4.33pm Simon Allford

Last night finished with a conversation on our hotel terrace about Will Alsop. One of our number had worked for him, another was a client. The shared view of what distinguished Will, beyond his sheer talent, was his ability to keep dreaming and drawing; his perception and charm and his commitment to making an architecture of delight. There is evidence all around Venice of this idea of delight: from the rope corners of the Doges Palace to the gold and orange stones that are sprinkled in the terrazzo floor of our hotel. Delight is in the detail. Great architecture defies good taste.

The morning began with coffee on the waterfront and an early morning water taxi ride with friend and client Simon Silver of Derwent London to meet Amin Taha in the Giardino Della Marinaressa. On site, over coffee and croissants, architect, stonemason and carpenter talked us through their pavilion of four propped and cantilevered stone vaults, made in Puglia by two Frenchmen. This project was particularly pertinent because it returned us to the idea of technology as craft linked seamlessly to centuries of apprenticeships (a model we lost in the UK and are now busily reinventing).

There was no better way to prepare for the inevitable intellectual struggles (and intellectual strangleholds) of the ‘cultural production’ of the Giardini than to meet two Frenchmen of craft, linked to an Italian University, harnessing the might and craft of the Italian stone industry and the intelligence of a London architect to vacuum curve and laminate thin sheets of stone to invent a new material from old – one that uses laminated curves to enhance a material’s ability to span, while offering the richly figured delight of natural stone.

Allford pic

We also learned that their ancient world of stonemasonry is small, with individuals all connected to each other and to what are, in effect, guilds, working in loose ever-changing professional and personal alliances in the struggle to survive. The parallels to architecture were clear.

3.27pm Laura Iloniemi

Love this part… feels like you have truly arrived! Old comrades Paul Finch and Jonathan Glancey.

2.28pm Catherine Slessor

A morning spent pottering around the Vatican chapelettes on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore. In the rain. Ten structures by various architects riffing off Asplund and Lewerentz’s original Woodland Chapel in Stockholm. A bit of a curate’s egg, in all. Some resemble gloomily Satanic bus shelters. But enjoyed Smiljan Radic’s use of bubblewrap as a kind of textured concrete wall lining. Though not good for trypophobiacs (those with an irrational fear of small holes). Wondering if they are consecrated. The chapels, not the holes. As it’s the Holy See, assume they must be. So a sideline in Biennale weddings, perhaps.

Img 20180523 125955

1.02pm Merlin Fulcher

Spot the architectural journalist? Here I am incognito at Gatwick, where amazingly (despite the Paris air traffic control strike) my flight to Venice is on time. Is this a good omen for a biennale newbie such as myself? Looking at my itinerary, which involves a pavilion opening ‘ceremony’ every three minutes, I’m hoping that concepts of time over in the lagoon will be a bit more flexible. Dreaming of swanning into the swamp-themed Lithuania pavilion on Friday as leisurely as a… well… swan.

12.52pm Rob Wilson

Water, water everywhere – ie raining in Venice after leaving a London with a beautiful sunny dawn breaking just before 5am. Taking a taxi through the Blackwall Tunnel, I passed the actual Robin Hood Gardens – main block still standing – so seemed strange to be excited about seeing a three-storey fragment of it in Venice!

Grand plans to get a water taxi from Marco Polo to the city with colleagues – and Eddie Heathcote met on the plane – but after confidently predicting it would be €70, discovered it was €120 to €200, so we slunk away – and arrived quicker, cheaper but in less style by wheeled taxi at the Piazzale Roma.

Getting twitchy as evidently many journos are already tramping around the Arsenale and Giardini with special access prior to the first official press day tomorrow… time to plan a course of action over a strong coffee…

12.31pm Simon Allford

We arrived yesterday at Marco Polo Airport in torrential rain. But our spirits were lifted – post passport queue – by the speed boat, the city’s horizon, our arrival and immediate lunch at our hotel’s terrazzo terrace. Many are the delights of Venice! Dinner last night was a classic Biennale affair hosted by Carolyn Larkin and her considerable Caro team. Some dropped out but they were soon replaced by latecomers. Azhar – once of Dagenham, then London, now of Berlin – arrived with Nicolai, a Venetian – who in this theatre of life was greeted at every corner by the 50,000 Venetians who remain.

Conversation was in anticipation of the day to come, of what we knew of the pavilions in the Giardini – and of how the curators’ ideas (clever or too clever?) would manifest themselves in the reality of a pop-up proposition. And equally of the Arsenale and whether the freedom of ‘Freespace’ would lead to architecture or performance? Appropriately, in this ancient merchant’s city, Jonathan Falkingham’s horizons extended beyond the Giardini and to Kiev and the Champions League. Which led to a regular attendant of both the Architecture and Art Biennale to declare that what we were anticipating was very much architecture’s Eurovision! Whether he was correct will be the subject of my next blog…

10.38am Eleanor Beaumont

The night before an exhibition opens, before the models are in place, the boards hung and the room swept and pristine ready for the prosecco reception, is a magical scene. Invited for a (very) sneak preview at Scotland’s The Happenstance exhibition in an Armenian palace in Dorsoduro, the wallpaper paste was not yet dry, the timber frames still raw and exposed. It seems almost a shame that the lovingly crafted plywood carcasses will soon be concealed inside their exhibition board carapaces. It was a beautiful moment, caught in an unfettered moment of undress. I look forward to seeing it fully dressed.

9.53am Catherine Slessor

The Venice Biennale diet: squid cooked in its ink washed down by Aperol Spritz. Black and orange heaven that gives you a cadaverous, nero di seppia mouth and a medicinal hangover. Followed by a late night visit to The Happenstance, Scotland’s almost-finished contribution to the Biennale, a series of installations in the garden and buildings of the Palazzo Zenobio in the Dorsuduro, one of those tottering, and impossibly grand Venetian spaces caught in a semi-decayed time warp of foxed mirrors and soiled cherubs. Lee Ivett and Ambrose Gillick of Glasgow-based Baxendale Studio were enthusiastic sherpas, leading the way through dark gardens, cavernous ballrooms and exhibition spaces smelling of glue, timber, sweat and mild panic. It looks like being a cracker and worth seeking out beyond the scrum of the Giardini.

9.52am Manon Mollard

The French air-traffic controllers being on strike (plus ça change…), we spent a fair bit of time sitting in the plane on Gatwick’s runway. Next to me was Francis Kéré, who started by apologising for not looking his freshest – it was Hans Ulrich Obrist’s 50th the night before, and the party went on until the early hours of the morning. While British Airways gave us chocolate chip shortbreads and Viennese swirls to keep us waiting, we talked about his reluctance to join architectural juries, the European Union and the refugee crisis, the Swiss competition he lost to Kengo Kuma and his new pavilion for the Tippet Rise Art Center. He also showed me colourful snaps of his Freespace contribution, part of ‘The practice of teaching’ in the Arsenale, but since I’m new to blogging I didn’t think of taking a picture of his iPhone screen – is that what you’re supposed to do? I promise to have pictures for the next post.

9.48am Jon Astbury

Landed at last at around 11pm last night at a rainy Marco Polo Airport, then a bus and a short walk to Campo Santa Margherita to find the Airbnb which I haven’t actually paid for – I have truly discovered Freespace. First experience of a rainy Venice and it’s slipperier than expected. Some beautiful sunny shots will hopefully follow, but for now here’s one of the more modern apartment block opposite on a grey morning. First dinner recommendation to investigate received from our hosts – the Taverna al Remer: ‘IT IS FABULOUS!!! JUST GO, AND YOU’LL LOVE IT!!’ Can the same be said for the Bienniale? Stay tuned…

8.28am Chris Boyce

04.35 easyJet LDN to LIN (Milan Linate)

I am headed to Milan, where over the last two weeks there has been a design fair, and the Londonon workshops sessions, so my Instagram has been full of images of hanging gardens and Prada’s golden shrine. This is a calling point as I am taking a long route, a mixture of work and pleasure, to Venice to find out what Freespace is to the many exhibitors at La Biennale di Venezia. My journey will take me across northern Italy today to Modena and a pilgrimage to Ferrari for both the delicious vehicular creations and for the Modena museum by Future Systems. I will then head back to Milan for an evening with a friend who is working here for a management consultancy. He’s so clever it makes my head hurt sometimes.

17.40 Trenitalia seat 51 Modena – Milan

I arrived in to Milan today at speed in a taxi headed to the station to drop my bags off before hopping a train to Modena for a pilgrimage of sorts, to a building I have admired from afar built to remember a man who I recall seeing on TV when I was about six. He was classically Italian with a Roman nose, silver hair and large dark glasses. He was holding court over a room full of F1 gladiators in fireproof racing overalls. His name was Enzo Ferrari and he made machines that made my eyes hurt and ears bleed. I was hooked, I loved being near them when we were lucky enough to be a the trackside.

At six I was Tifosi and dedicated to Ferrari on any race track. In 2012 Future Systems came to create a memorial museum to Enzo here in Modena, based loosely on the bonnet of the 1965 Ferrari 275GTB a car so exquisitely detailed and visceral that even now it will always rise above the modern supercars. Here the yellow roof is, like Duxford American Air Museum by Fosters, a canopy over a museum collection. Its scoops and curves are a great visual tribute to Enzo and his work, they are sensuous and sculptural in the setting surrounded by ochre blocks and a curious gothic folly next door.

This is not a perfect building – which are? – but it’s a statement piece. Roof meets ground with a concave glass wall (very Big Jim at the Saatsgalerie) hung on steel cables and bowed to the existing, and original Scuderia Ferrari which Enzo sold off to fund a racing car when he was 20, decamping to Maranello nearby. The roof is pure automotive styling, and I am surprised to discover inside the main space that those scoops don’t allow light in; instead there is a very dull ceiling that follows the curve without any roof lighting at all, which means they cant be experienced from inside. This is doubly annoying as the only place you can enjoy the roof from outside is standing on a wall in the car park peering across the plant room. The yellow is getting a bit grubby too, and some of the sparkle has been lost, but the display is clear simple and accessible. The interior spaces don’t compete with the vehicles on display.

Now I love a Ferrari, but I am also a super geek and a bit of a petrol head so one thing that is worth the entry price alone is the engine museum next door in the old Scuderia. You see Enzo was a mechanic really, he raced cars and sold them to others to race when he was young, but he loved to create them, and here the original engine from the 1948 F125 is displayed as an object of true art alongside the engines of road and race cars over the 70 year history of Ferrari. They are more beautiful than the building and I am afraid to say more delicious to scrutinise than the current Ferrari road car collection.

Ferrari peaked with the F40 in 1988, a car made of an engine, some carbon fibre, plastic body panels and the interior of a Fiat 125. Basically it was just a massive superpower V12 and the engine was the star. No radio, why bother.

Tonight it’s back to Milan to meet a friend for dinner local style (9.30/10.00) I have only had one glass of local Lombard region tinto so far, and I am about to swap documents to that RFP … Tomorrow will be a day in Milan on a Vespa being ‘local’ as much as possible and inevitably falling in love with some item of delirious design, sexy Italian leather while I dart between the architectural sights (including I hope the Mondadori Building by Oscar Niemeyer and Chipperfield’s Prada Institute before another evening of food and Amerone.

I am going to Blog as I do this, somehow, and work… I have an RFP to return for the end of the week and two projects with some tight deadlines that the team will be delivering… They are, it must be said, very understanding… Ciao

8.11am Miriam Delaney

Yesterday was a manic day.

Three of the Free Market team, Laurence, Jeff and JoAnne, have been working on the install the Irish pavilion over the last two weeks. Orla, Tara and I arrived in the morning, on a flight from Dublin full of architects, to a wet and blustery Venice. We went directly to the Arsenale, getting sneak previews of the Canada, Croatia and Bahrain pavilions – and peeped through the windows of the Corderie.

And then, the excitement of seeing our ‘Free Market’ installation in situ – such a huge thrill after months of planning, drawings, meetings and making. The exhibition photos were taken, we had final run around with baby wipes and dusters, and wrapped up for the day around 11pm.

We went to Salvmeria on Garibaldi for some much needed food and our first Venetian prosecco. There were clusters of Biennale participants outside every bar and restaurant, and all the conversation was about the big reveal tomorrow. Tired now, but very relieved to be at this stage…

8am Peter McCaughey

I think there is something special in this garden at Palazzo Zenobio. We got really lucky with the space. At the heart of Happenstance is that expectation to get lucky. We have found just the perfect venue for this project, and in the garden itself the past 10 days have been pretty utopianistic – I like the word utopianistic which you will not find in any dictionary. It suggests that something could approach Utopia without it being immediately a pejorative term. I think when you use the term Utopia these days it is almost a pejorative term, it’s like ‘it has immediately failed’, whereas Utopianistic is a qualification that I’ve invented that suggests we might approach certain values or certain ideas of a perfect society, or a kind of perfect way of being.

In this garden, over the past 10 days, we’ve had editors editing, builders building, designers designing, connectors connecting, players playing and cookers cooking. The cooking has been a great part of it – one meal a day. We made a decision that the main meal each day should be lunch, so at the table I am sitting at just now, we feed ourselves every lunch time. We have a wee ‘how is everyone doing’ debrief and we just feel like a really effective unit, and this is people who don’t know each other particularly well.

It’s also been a wee bit of a love-in – people realising the capacity in each other. A lot of people falling in love with Alberto (Lago – a Venice-based designer and a key contributor to The Happenstance project). That is all kind of magic, because of course that would be the wish of The Happenstance that the garden is an engine, a catalyst for great relationships, consolidation catalysing and generating great relationships.

I follow the method of the serendipitor – we really have been getting lucky with our relationships here. What we have here in the garden are good props for that process – the chairs, the structure, and the programme of events, the reference to past projects, are all here as resource.

I keep saying we are not doing an exhibition, we are providing a resource which is just a beginning point. The idea is that this will grow exponentially through the presence of whoever turns up.