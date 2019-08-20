Urban Splash to develop key Lake District site

Urban Splash has landed a project to develop a key swathe of land next to Windermere railway station in the Lake District

The firm was named as development partner for the key plot by the Windermere Gateway Project Steering Group. An architect has yet to be announced on the project.

It will bring forward plans for the area surrounding the station, including 9ha of National Trust land, which has been identified for mixed use development in the local plan.

Visions for the site include transforming steeply sloping land containing a Grade II-listed farmhouse into an area that meets local needs.

National Trust regional director for the North of England Mike Innerdale said: ‘There is a unique opportunity for us to make a difference in Windermere.

‘It means developing land next to the station in a sensitive way to provide housing for locals, meet employment needs and provide a world-class entry point and transport hub to the Lakes. It involves other landowners and stakeholders. It is very much a shared ambition and a partnership project supported by many.

‘We are at a very early stage of establishing what sort of development is viable on this challenging site. It will be informed by discussions with the local community and key stakeholders. It is also dependent on the proposed allocation for our land being part of the local plan for the Lake District, the subject of recent consultations and up for public examination later this year.’

The steering group consists of representatives from the Cumbria Local Enterprise Partnership, South Lakeland District Council, the National Trust, the Lake District National Park Authority and local retailers Booths and Lakeland.

Urban Splash director Nathan Cornish said: ’It is an outstanding opportunity to take forward a rare development site in arguably the most beautiful part of the country.

’Urban Splash has transformed many listed buildings and sensitive sites across the country, and we will need to use all of our skills and experiences to deliver something befitting this important gateway site to the Lake District.’