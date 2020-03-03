Urban Splash and Canary Wharf Group boost RetroFirst campaign

Developers Urban Splash and Canary Wharf Group are the latest organisations to back the AJ’s campaign to reuse existing buildings, along with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and engineer Max Fordham

The RetroFirst campaign, which calls for government action in the areas of tax, policy and procurement to boost retrofit and refurbishment in order to slash carbon emissions, is continuing to garner support across the sector with more than 200 backers now on board.

Among the latest to sign up are architects Sheppard Robson, alma-nac and Moxon, and developers First Base, Spenbeck, and Crosstree – the client behind the impressive retrofit in King’s Cross which has created London’s new Standard Hotel.

Manchester-based Urban Splash has largely built its reputation on the innovative repurposing of industrial buildings in the north of England and has won dozens of design and architecture awards for its work including the regeneration of Park Hill in Sheffield (pictured).

Jonathan Falkingham, the developer’s founder and creative director, said it was ‘wholeheartedly aligned’ to the RetroFirst campaign.

‘It is all too easy to reach the “convenient” conclusion to demolish, but at Urban Splash we have spent 26 years putting reuse at the heart of what we do – restoring old mills, warehouses, factories, social housing and office buildings,’ he said. ’This may take a bit more time, creativity and effort but knocking down our heritage, in all its forms, is simply unsustainable.’

Major developer Canary Wharf Group owns around 8.5 million sq ft of office space, 1 million sq ft of retail, and boasts a £3.8 billion development pipeline.

Its design director Sanya Tomic said refurbishment was an ’environmentally beneficial, sustainable and efficient way to optimise the energy performance and extend the life of the existing buildings’.

She added: ‘With retrofit we aim to future proof our buildings and we also use refurbishment opportunity to refresh the workspace design, respond to the latest trends and requirements from our tenants.’

Meanwhile, the RICS called on the government to recognise that incentives such as reducing VAT on home repair, maintenance and improvement work would help it achieve its net zero targets.

The institution’s policy manager Patrice Cairns said: ‘When domestic buildings are responsible for around 20 per cent of the UK’s carbon emissions, there is an urgent need to address improving the energy efficiency within the UK’s building stock.

’Retrofitting provides an opportunity to achieve significant embodied carbon savings through reuse rather than rebuild.’

Hero Bennett, partner and sustainability leader, Max Fordham ‘We’re very pleased to support the AJ’s RetroFirst campaign. We will never meet our carbon targets and protect the future of humanity if we continue to consume buildings in a linear fashion. There are great examples of energy-efficient and sensitive retrofits and these need to become the norm.

’Our own offices are a good example. Over the past 10 years, we’ve invested in comprehensive upgrades to reduce our energy demand and increase renewable energy generation. This was an essential step in us becoming the first building industry designers to become UKGBC Net Zero Carbon verified. We hope others in the industry will follow our lead and take action in refurbishing their own offices, as well as proposing retrofit for their projects.’

Alice Brown, AAB Architects ‘We have been inspired by the coverage since the AJ took up this cause about a year ago. On a personal level, your black covered ‘Wake Up’ edition prompted me to get much more involved at a local level, and help set up Climate Emergency Camden, which has been lobbying around issues of embodied carbon.’

Campaign supporters

Built environment companies and organisations

Anthropocene Architecture School

Architects’ Climate Action Network (ACAN)

Bath School of Design, Bath Spa University

British Land

Canary Wharf Group

Capital + Centric

Chapmanbdsp

Crosstree

Cundall

Edinburgh World Heritage

First Base

FORE

Hearth Historic Buildings Trust

Historic Environment Scotland

Hoare Lea

London Waste & Recycling Board (LWARB)

Max Fordham

Paradigm Land

Price & Myers

RIBA

RICS

SAVE Britain’s Heritage

Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings (SPAB)

Spenbeck

Town & Country Planning Association (TCPA)

Trilogy Real Estate

The Twentieth Century Society

The Victorian Society

U+I

UK Green Building Council

Urban Splash

WSP

Architect practices

3D Reid

5th Studio

50.8 Architecture & Interiors

AAB Architects

aad architects

ADP Architecture

Alison Brooks Architects

alma-nac

Amos Goldreich Architecture

Andris Berzins + Associates

Allford Hall Monaghan Morris (AHMM)

Allies and Morrison

Architectural Emporium

Architectural Thread

Architecture Initiative

Architype

Aros Architects

Assael Architecture

Assorted Skills + Talents*

AWW

Barr Gazetas

BBM Sustainable Design

Belsize Architects

Ben Adams Architects

Bennetts Associates

Boano Prišmontas

Brimelow McSweeney Architects

Bryden Wood

BuckleyGrayYeoman

Buttress

Caruso St John Architects

Child Graddon Lewis

Chris Dyson Architects

Circle Architecture

Clare Nash Architecture

CMA

Connolly Wellingham Architects

Cousins and Cousins

Curl La Tourelle Head Architecture

Daria Wong Architects

Darling Associates

DarntonB3 Architecture

David Chipperfield Architects

Devlin Architects

DLG Architects

DNA Architecture

Donald Insall Associates

Downs Merrifield Architects

Dress for the Weather

dRMM

ECD Architects

ECE Architecture

e-gg

EPR Architects

Featherstone Young

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Feix&Merlin

Foster + Partners

Freehaus

Gardner Stewart Architects

Gensler

Glenn Howells Architects

Gort Scott

gpad london

Gray Macpherson Architects

Grimshaw

Group Ginger

Halliday Clark Architects

Hawkins\Brown

Haworth Tompkins

Heatherwick Studio

Henley Halebrown

Heritage Architecture

Hills & Co

Hopkins

HPA Architecture

HÛT

Hutchinson & Partners

Ian Ritchie Architects

Jestico + Whiles

John Gilbert Architects

John Robertson Architects

Jonathan Tuckey Design

JTP

Kendall Kingscott

Knott Architects

KR.eativ: Architects

LTS Architects

LYN Atelier

MAP Architecture

MawsonKerr Architects

MAX Architects

McMullan Studio

Mike Daubney Architects

Mikhail Riches

Morrow + Lorraine Architects

Moxon Architects

Morse Webb Architects

MTBA Associates, Ottawa, Canada

Murphy Associates

Neu Architects

New Practice

Nicola de Quincey architecture + conservation

Norman-Prahm Architects

O’Donnell + Tuomey

Owen Ellis Architects

Page\Park Architects

Parkes Poole Architects

Paul Testa Architecture

PDP London

Peak Architects

Penoyre & Prasad

Piercy & Company Architects

Pollard Thomas Edwards

PPIY Architects

Procter-Rihl

PRP

Purcell

Robert Dye Architects

Robert Rhodes Architecture + Interiors

Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

Ruth Butler Architects

Sarah Wigglesworth Architects

Scott Brownrigg

Selencky Parsons

ShedKM

Sheppard Robson Architects

Simone de Gale Architects

Simpson & Brown

Sow Space

Square One Architects

Stephen Taylor Architects

Steve Ritchie Partnership

Stiff + Trevillion Architects

Studio Basheva

Studio Bednarski

Studio Ben Allen

Studio DuB

Studio Polpo

Studio Seilern Architects

Studio Van Hoorebeek

Syndicate West Architects

Tate Hindle

Theis and Khan Architects

Tim Greatrex Architects

Tonic Architecture

Triangle Architects

Turn Architects

Type3 Studio

Ullmayer Sylvester Architects

Una Kaya Architects

van Heyningen and Haward Architects

Whittaker Parsons

WilkinsonEyre

Witherford Watson Mann

Woodfield Brady Architects

Wren Architecture & Design

Zaha Hadid Architects

Individuals

Clara Bagenal George, Elementa Consulting

Emma Dent Coad, former MP for Kensington

Loyd Grossman, chairman of The Royal Parks

Kelly Harrison, Heyne Tillett Steele

Joe Holyoak, architect and urban designer

J Jeffrey Keays, senior lecturer, school of architecture design & built environment, Nottingham Trent University

Walter Menteth, architect and procurement reform campaigner

Alice Moncaster, senior lecturer at School of Engineering and Innovation at The Open University

David Ness, adjunct professor at the School of Natural and Built Environments, University of South Australia

Paul O’Neil, Bryden Wood

Clare Richards, ft’work

Simon Sturgis, Targeting Zero

Professor Peter Walker, director of architecture and digital design, University of Salford