Unregistered ‘architect’ hit with £10,000 fine

Magistrates have fined an Essex man and his company £10,000 for misusing the title ‘architect’

Andrew Feasey and his firm CPS Architecture + Design – registered at 7 Middleborough, Colchester – were convicted on five counts of breaching the Architects Act 1997.

Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard that Feasey, as director of CPS, was carrying out business under the name, style or title containing the word ‘architect’, despite not being registered to use the word in this context, or employing someone who was.

The Architects Registration Board said it had contacted Feasey on several occasions since November regarding his continued use of the title but it said these warnings had not been heeded.

The body said Feasey had inappropriately used the word ‘architect’ on Companies House, his company website and in various business directories such as Yelp, Touch Local and Plentific.

As well as the fine of £5,000 to Feasey and the same amount to CPS, the court imposed a victim surcharge of £100 and costs of £2,389.70.

Feasey told the AJ the breaches were linked to errors by a ’former accounts and media company’ used by the firm, which CPS was in the process of taking its own legal proceedings against.

’We don’t advertise as “architects” and never have,’ added Feasey. ‘No issues have ever come from our work and all staff are qualified from technologists through to Part 2 level.’

The CPS website says the company has ‘designed and administered the construction of fall [sic] building types’.

It adds that it can offer ‘employment of qualified and experienced staff’ along with ‘architectural design creativity and flair for turning visions into reality’ as well as ‘technical expertise and solutions on building design, defects and conditions’.