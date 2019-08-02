Ultra-low RIBA elections turnout is 'wake-up call', says former president

Former RIBA president Jack Pringle has described the low turnout in the institute’s recent council elections as a ‘problem’ and a ’wake-up call’ for the Portland Place-based institute
Only 8.4 per cent of RIBA members cast their vote as candidates raced to fill a number of vacant national and student seats.
Pringle said the turnout was a marker of how well the elections were advertised to members and how relevant architects thought the RIBA was to them.
The former institute chief, whose comments were echoed on social media (see below), added: ’If the election turnout is as low as 9 per cent, RIBA has a problem.
’This may turnout to be existential, as UK architects have pay to register with ARB and they may consider the RIBA to be an expensive irrelevance.
’In fact, in the long run, the RIBA is vital to the health of our profession and the quality of our architecture, so members need to get behind it and support it. [This is] another wake-up call for the RIBA.’
Another former RIBA president, Owen Luder, agreed. He told the AJ: ’It is little wonder there is so much apathy among the ordinary members.
’Since 2009 the RIBA has been, and is still, being run by a small group. And for six years the elected council was excluded from carrying out its duties and excluded from disastrous financial and management decisions.’
Responding to the criticism, outgoing RIBA president Ben Derbyshire said: ’Turnout is generally lower for elections that do not coincide with a presidential contest but we will certainly look at what more can be done to encourage members to vote.
‘We are working hard to connect with our membership and I am sure my successor Alan Jones will see this as a priority. I’d like to thank all our members who support the institute and the profession in different ways, including via branches, committees or representing the Institute in the UK and globally.’
The elections saw Alfred Munkenbeck and Maria Smith voted in as national councillors and Victoria Adegoke and Maryam Al-Irhayim chosen for the student seats. There were also appointments to a number of uncontested regional seats.
Comment
Robert Firth, former RIBA councillor and RSAW past-president
Turnout has been going down for years. There are a number of reasons.
The later millennials (Gen Z) in particular, are not interested in being ‘members’ anywhere near as much as older generations.
The RIBA is also often viewed as being interested primarily in the climate, sustainable design, diversity in the profession, design awards, ethics for practice and lauding trendy architects. All valid areas, but none of these is necessarily core in the survival of practices and architects.
Although I have seen much of the above emerge from the RIBA, and much of it very good, too, I get the impression that many architects are looking elsewhere for their CPD and advice.
Perhaps they feel that the advice the RIBA issues helps their competitors, too, so they need a different angle to be one step ahead of the game.
I can’t complain. My architectural clients would not have come to me if the RIBA was satisfying their need.
I now have seven architectural practice clients. Ex-rugby players coach rugby teams; ex-footballers coach football teams. It makes absolute sense for the RIBA to encourage architects to coach architects.
Hilary Bassett2 August, 2019 9:10 am
It would be interesting to report what proportion of the vote was from London as opposed to the other regions...
Atticus 2 August, 2019 10:10 am
I voted. But only just. The list of candidates didn't inspire. The only candidate statement I had any faith in was Alfred Munkenbeck. Also the only architect of note and worldly experience. Most of the others gave the impression of "those who do, do, and those who don't, sit for council" Over simplification and ungracious to some, but when a candidates opening words are about diversity in the profession I turned off.
We aren’t good self-publicists and we are being marginalised and underappreciated. The general tendency for architects on council to be from marginal areas and more interested in peripheral issues than correcting those 2 factors diminishes us. Kevin McLeod has done more for my practice than anything the RIBA has done in recent years. He publicises and emphasises our benefit in a highly public arena. We need the RIBA to do this. It’s of primary importance. If we regain exposure and mass appreciation, correcting other things that marginalise will follow, often by default. I would make him honorary vice president. We need full page ads and internet advertising in mainstream media, Youtube publicity to intercept clients at an early stage, as an education programme like consumer product manufacturers do. People know more about their car purchase than their house, which costs far more.
Most architects work in small practices without the budget to do this, and so the RIBA, as a central body, should and can. I would pay double the subscription if it did so effectively.
Not currently interested in a deprived kid getting a shot at university when the profession is under such threat. They'd be financially better off doing something else anyway. Or equality agendas that don't carry out worthwhile multivalent analysis rather than just looking at pay. This is all internal virtue signalling missing the elephant in the room, namely the smaller practice end of the profession is going down the pan and wrt the profession as a whole, the public don't understand what we do or the value of it. End of rant, got to get back to working for nothing!
