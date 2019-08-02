Ultra-low RIBA elections turnout is 'wake-up call', says former president

Former RIBA president Jack Pringle has described the low turnout in the institute’s recent council elections as a ‘problem’ and a ’wake-up call’ for the Portland Place-based institute

Only 8.4 per cent of RIBA members cast their vote as candidates raced to fill a number of vacant national and student seats.

Pringle said the turnout was a marker of how well the elections were advertised to members and how relevant architects thought the RIBA was to them.

The former institute chief, whose comments were echoed on social media (see below), added: ’If the election turnout is as low as 9 per cent, RIBA has a problem.

’This may turnout to be existential, as UK architects have pay to register with ARB and they may consider the RIBA to be an expensive irrelevance.

’In fact, in the long run, the RIBA is vital to the health of our profession and the quality of our architecture, so members need to get behind it and support it. [This is] another wake-up call for the RIBA.’

Another former RIBA president, Owen Luder, agreed. He told the AJ: ’It is little wonder there is so much apathy among the ordinary members.

’Since 2009 the RIBA has been, and is still, being run by a small group. And for six years the elected council was excluded from carrying out its duties and excluded from disastrous financial and management decisions.’

Responding to the criticism, outgoing RIBA president Ben Derbyshire said: ’Turnout is generally lower for elections that do not coincide with a presidential contest but we will certainly look at what more can be done to encourage members to vote.

‘We are working hard to connect with our membership and I am sure my successor Alan Jones will see this as a priority. I’d like to thank all our members who support the institute and the profession in different ways, including via branches, committees or representing the Institute in the UK and globally.’

The elections saw Alfred Munkenbeck and Maria Smith voted in as national councillors and Victoria Adegoke and Maryam Al-Irhayim chosen for the student seats. There were also appointments to a number of uncontested regional seats.

