UK traditional architect wins contest for Disney’s Paris suburb

Stanhope Gate Architecture has won an invited contest for a new 90-unit residential development at Val d’Europe, near Paris

The London practice defeated an all-French shortlist to win the competition backed by French developer NACARAT, a subsidiary of Euro Disney’s Rabot Duilleul construction conglomerate.

The project is part of a classically styled new town – dubbed Serris – located within the planned 1,943ha Val d’Europe district, which hosts Euro Disney about 35km east of central Paris.

The winning scheme features 90 housing units with commercial at street level and was inspired by the traditional French faubourg urban block. The project will be delivered in collaboration with Paris-based firm PCA.

Stanhope Gate won an earlier competition in Serris four years ago and other traditional architects to deliver schemes in the area include Leon Krier, Pier Carlo Bontempi, John Simpson and Maurice Culot.

Stanhope Gate Architecture principal Alireza Sagharchi said: ‘The project represents our practice’s exploration of different building and urban design types to create a coherent urban block that forms the basis of successful city-making.

‘Our philosophy in creation of human-scale urban environments of streets and squares and blocks that form the core of the traditional city continues to permeate our scheme for this site. Other proposals for this site may have put forward a single building, but we believe that the size and volume of the brief should not necessarily dictate the size of the built form.

‘The streetscape of traditional faubourg buildings is seamlessly adaptable to the needs of integration of modern housing and commercial in a harmonious urban setting.’