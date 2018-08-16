UCAS stats reveal drop in international architecture students

The number of international students accepted to study architecture, building and planning in the UK has fallen by 11 per cent in the past year, new figures reveal.

Statistics released by UCAS on A-Level results day show that 750 applicants from outside the EU have been placed on courses – the lowest level since 2013.

Despite Brexit, the number of applicants from inside the EU (excluding the UK) remained steady compared with the same point last year at 510.

Overall, the number of applicants placed on architecture, building and planning courses fell slightly year on year, from 7,050 in 2017 to 7,020 this year.

There are 1 per cent more students from England with places and 3 per cent more from Scotland, while Wales has enjoyed an 8 per cent year-on-year rise. Northern Ireland, however, has experienced a 9 per cent drop in placed applicants.

A breakdown of applicants by gender and ethnicity will not be available until later in the year.