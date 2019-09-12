Tyneside architect hit with £1,000 ARB fine

An architect in the North East has been fined £1,000 by the ARB for unacceptable professional conduct for failings which led to the partial demolition and rebuild of an extension

Ian Cook, who runs his own practice in North Shields, accepted that be had failed both to provide written terms of engagement to his client and to communicate effectively over a change to designs.

The fine comes more than a decade after Cook was urged by the registration board’s Investigations Committee to have terms of engagement in place before starting projects.

In the latest case, Cook was appointed in early 2018 on a project to demolish an existing domestic garage and build a two-storey extension.

Following an email from Newcastle City Council in May that year, requesting the front elevation of the scheme be set back, Cook submitted updated drawings without speaking to his client or the project contractor.

About a month later a routine inspection led to the contractor having to knock down an entire wall, dig new foundations and buy more materials, causing a three-week delay, a £5,500 cost increase and a reduction in the size of the extension.

‘The Professional Conduct Committee took into account that the failings were serious breaches of the Architects Code and that Mr Cook had previously been issued with regulatory advice after failing to provide written terms of engagement on another project,’ said the registration board in a statement.

‘However these factors were balanced against Mr Cook’s positive engagement in the regulatory process and his admissions. A penalty order of £1,000 was therefore considered to be the appropriate and proportionate sanction.’