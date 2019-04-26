Two London practices shortlisted for Aga Khan Award

Projects by John McAslan + Partners and London-based charity and design studio CatalyticAction have made the shortlist for the Aga Khan Award for Architecture

The pair are joined by schemes from Irish firm Heneghan Peng Architects and design companies across 14 other countries in the battle for the $1 million prize.

Established by the Aga Khan in 1977, the award recognises building concepts that meet the needs and aspirations of communities in which Muslims have a significant presence.

John McAslan + Partners finds itself on the shortlist courtesy of its Msheireb Museums scheme in Doha, Qatar. Completed in 2016, it remodels and extends four early 20th-century courtyard houses in downtown Doha to become museums that relate to the occupations or visions of those who initially lived in them.

CatalyticAction’s Jarahieh School in Lebanon – also completed in 2016 – provides educational facilities for children from 300 Syrian refugee families as well as acting as a hub for community activities and a secure shelter in the event of snowstorm or earthquake.

Tthe steering committee for the prize, chaired by the current Aga Khan himself, includes David Adjaye, Hanif Kara of AKTII and Emre Arolat of award-winning Turkish practice Emre Arolat Architecture.

The nine-strong master jury features David Chipperfield, Elizabeth Diller of New York practice Diller Scofidio + Renfro and philosopher Anthony Kwame Appiah.

A prize-giving ceremony will be held in Kazan in Russia later this year.

Eligible projects had to be completed between the start of 2012 and the end of 2017.

Show Fullscreen Palestinian Museum in Palestine by Irish practice Heneghan Peng Architects Palestinian Museum in Palestine by Irish practice Heneghan Peng Architects