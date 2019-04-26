Unsupported browser

Two London practices shortlisted for Aga Khan Award

26 April, 2019 By Greg Pitcher

John McAslan + Partners' Msheireb Museums in Qatar

John McAslan + Partners' Msheireb Museums in Qatar

Source:Aga Khan Trust for Culture / Cemal Emden

  John McAslan + Partners' Msheireb Museums in Qatar

    John McAslan + Partners' Msheireb Museums in Qatar

    Source:Aga Khan Trust for Culture / Cemal Emden

  • John McAslan + Partners' Msheireb Museums in Qatar

    John McAslan + Partners' Msheireb Museums in Qatar

    Source:Aga Khan Trust for Culture / Cemal Emden

  • John McAslan + Partners' Msheireb Museums in Qatar

    John McAslan + Partners' Msheireb Museums in Qatar

    Source:Aga Khan Trust for Culture / Cemal Emden

  • John McAslan + Partners' Msheireb Museums in Qatar

    John McAslan + Partners' Msheireb Museums in Qatar

    Source:Aga Khan Trust for Culture / Cemal Emden

  CatalyticAction's Jarahieh School in Lebanon

    CatalyticAction's Jarahieh School in Lebanon

    Source:Aga Khan Trust for Culture / Cemal Emden

  • CatalyticAction's Jarahieh School in Lebanon

    CatalyticAction's Jarahieh School in Lebanon

    Source:Aga Khan Trust for Culture / Cemal Emden

  • CatalyticAction's Jarahieh School in Lebanon

    CatalyticAction's Jarahieh School in Lebanon

    Source:Aga Khan Trust for Culture / Cemal Emden

  • CatalyticAction's Jarahieh School in Lebanon

    CatalyticAction's Jarahieh School in Lebanon

    Source:Aga Khan Trust for Culture / Cemal Emden

  Palestinian Museum in Palestine by Irish practice Heneghan Peng Architects

    Palestinian Museum in Palestine by Irish practice Heneghan Peng Architects

    Source:Aga Khan Trust/Cemal Emden

  • Heneghan peng palestinian museum credit aga khan trust cemal emden (2)

    Palestinian Museum in Palestine by Irish practice Heneghan Peng Architects

    Source:Aga Khan Trust/Cemal Emden

  • Heneghan peng palestinian museum credit aga khan trust cemal emden (4)

    Palestinian Museum in Palestine by Irish practice Heneghan Peng Architects

    Source:Aga Khan Trust/Cemal Emden

  • Heneghan peng palestinian museum credit aga khan trust cemal emden (1)

    Palestinian Museum in Palestine by Irish practice Heneghan Peng Architects

  • Heneghan peng palestinian museum credit aga khan trust cemal emden (6)

    Palestinian Museum in Palestine by Irish practice Heneghan Peng Architects

    Source:Aga Khan Trust/Cemal Emden

  • Heneghan peng palestinian museum credit aga khan trust cemal emden (5)

    Palestinian Museum in Palestine by Irish practice Heneghan Peng Architects

    Source:Aga Khan Trust/Cemal Emden

  Courtyard House Plugin in China by Chinese practice People's Architecture Office

    Courtyard House Plugin in China by Chinese practice People’s Architecture Office

  • Courtyard house plugin china by peoples architectu (4)

    Courtyard House Plugin in China by Chinese practice People’s Architecture Office

  • Courtyard house plugin china by peoples architectu (5)

    Courtyard House Plugin in China by Chinese practice People’s Architecture Office

  • Courtyard house plugin china by peoples architecture (1)

    Courtyard House Plugin in China by Chinese practice People’s Architecture Office

  • Courtyard house plugin china by peoples architectu

    Courtyard House Plugin in China by Chinese practice People’s Architecture Office

Projects by John McAslan + Partners and London-based charity and design studio CatalyticAction have made the shortlist for the Aga Khan Award for Architecture

The pair are joined by schemes from Irish firm Heneghan Peng Architects and design companies across 14 other countries in the battle for the $1 million prize.

Established by the Aga Khan in 1977, the award recognises building concepts that meet the needs and aspirations of communities in which Muslims have a significant presence.

John McAslan + Partners finds itself on the shortlist courtesy of its Msheireb Museums scheme in Doha, Qatar. Completed in 2016, it remodels and extends four early 20th-century courtyard houses in downtown Doha to become museums that relate to the occupations or visions of those who initially lived in them.

CatalyticAction’s Jarahieh School in Lebanon – also completed in 2016 – provides educational facilities for children from 300 Syrian refugee families as well as acting as a hub for community activities and a secure shelter in the event of snowstorm or earthquake.

Tthe steering committee for the prize, chaired by the current Aga Khan himself, includes David Adjaye, Hanif Kara of AKTII and Emre Arolat of award-winning Turkish practice Emre Arolat Architecture.

The nine-strong master jury features David Chipperfield, Elizabeth Diller of New York practice Diller Scofidio + Renfro and philosopher Anthony Kwame Appiah.

A prize-giving ceremony will be held in Kazan in Russia later this year.

Eligible projects had to be completed between the start of 2012 and the end of 2017.

Palestinian Museum in Palestine by Irish practice Heneghan Peng Architects

The 20 shortlisted projects

  • Alioune Diop University lecture building in Senegal by Spanish practice Idom
  • Warka Water in Ethiopia by Italian practice Arturo Vittori
  • Ashinaga Uganda Dormitory in Uganda by Japanese firm Terrain Architects
  • Tadjourah SOS children’s village in Djibouti by Kenyan practice Urko Sanchez Architects
  • Muttrah Fish Market in Oman by Norwegian practice Snøhetta
  • Revitalisation of Muharraq in Bahrain by Bahrain’s Authority for Culture & Antiquities Conservation Department
  • Concrete at Alserkal Avenue in UAE by Dutch practice OMA
  • Al Mureijah Art Spaces in UAE by Emirati architects Mona el Mousfy and Sharmeen Azam Inayat
  • Wasit Wetland Centre, UAE by Emirati practice X-Architects
  • Msheireb Museums, Qatar by UK practice John McAslan + Partners
  • Jarahieh School, Lebanon by UK practice CatalyticAction
  • Palestinian Museum in Palestine by Irish practice Heneghan Peng Architects
  • Enghelab Street Rehabilitation in Iran by Iranian practice Iwyan Consultants
  • Arcadia Education Project in Bangladesh by Bangladeshi practice Saif Ul Haque Sthapati
  • Amber Denim Loom Shed in Bangladesh by Bangladeshi practice Archeground
  • Taman Bima Microlibrary Bandung in Indonesia by Indonesian practice Shau Architects
  • Am Residence in Indonesia by Indonesian practice Andramatin Architect
  • Courtyard House Plugin in China by Chinese practice People’s Architecture Office
  • Tatarstan Public Spaces Development Programme in Russia by Russian practice Architecturny Desant Architectural Bureau
  • Beyazit State Library Renovation in Turkey by Turkish practice Tabanlioğlu Architects

Courtyard House Plugin in China by Chinese practice People’s Architecture Office

